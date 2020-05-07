2021 Cornerback Brandon Johnson Commits to Duke

Duke's 2021 recruiting class grew to nine members with a commitment from three-star cornerback Brandon Johnson.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Johnson is rated the No. 1,120 player in the class, according to 247Sports. He's the No. 97 corner and the No. 55 recruit in the state of North Carolina. Johnson played both ways for Newton's Newton-Conover High last year, lining up at slot and wide out on offense.

Just two weeks ago, Johnson had released a final six that also included Wake Forest, Tennessee, Northwestern, Appalachian State and East Carolina.

NC State shook up that list by offering Johnson a scholarship a day after he released his half dozen finalists. The Wolfpack made a strong push, but Johnson announced this week that he would play for the Blue Devils.

"First of all I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in this position. I would also like to thank my mom, dad, brothers, and all of my family for their endless support, along with coaches, trainers, mentors, and everyone that has helped me along the way," he said in a video posted on his Twitter account. "Thank you for pushing me to be the best person and football player that I could ever be. And I'd also like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me and given me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career. With that being said, I'm beyond blessed to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Duke University. DukeGang for life,"

Johnson also ran track at Newton-Conover. Although he played both offense and defense in his junior year, he's expected to start his college career in the defensive secondary.

Last season, he had 49 tackles, 36 solo, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and 12 pass breakups. At receiver, he had 38 receptions for 662 yards and six touchdowns. He's also lined up at safety and running back.