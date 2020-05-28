Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

Duke has made an offer to 2021 safety Caleb Ellis and will try to get the three-star athlete from Frisco, Texas to come east for college. The 6-foot, 180-pound Ellis stars for Independence High and is rated No. 1,127 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him No. 91 at safety and No. 177 in Texas.

Ellis has accumulated more than two and a half dozen offers, but most of them are from west of the Mississippi. Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, SMU, Stanford, Utah and Washington State are among the programs in the Southwest and West to have reached out to him.

Duke joins a short list of (relatively) eastern teams, including Northwestern, Indiana and Boston College.

Ellis is a big hitter with plenty of big tackles in the run game on his highlight film. He told SI’s BC Bulletin that he is a "hard hitting safety" who is also good in coverage. "I don't let up many passes" he said. "I’m a physical athlete who flies around the field"

Ellis had 84 tackles last year, with two interceptions, four pass breakups and a fumble recovered. He also ran track for Independence, participating in the long jump and triple jump. According to his Hudl page, he has a 4.4 time in the 40 and a 4.1 shuttle run.

Duke’s defense is always in need of fast safeties looking to rack up tackles. The Blue Devils have more than two dozen offers out to safeties in the class of 2021, including more than a dozen to uncommitted prospects. They currently don’t have a commitment from a 2021 safety.