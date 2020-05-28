BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Three-star 2021 Safety Caleb Ellis Picks Up Duke Offer

ShawnKrest

Duke has made an offer to 2021 safety Caleb Ellis and will try to get the three-star athlete from Frisco, Texas to come east for college. The 6-foot, 180-pound Ellis stars for Independence High and is rated No. 1,127 in the nation by 247Sports, who also has him No. 91 at safety and No. 177 in Texas.

Ellis has accumulated more than two and a half dozen offers, but most of them are from west of the Mississippi. Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, SMU, Stanford, Utah and Washington State are among the programs in the Southwest and West to have reached out to him.

Duke joins a short list of (relatively) eastern teams, including Northwestern, Indiana and Boston College.

Ellis is a big hitter with plenty of big tackles in the run game on his highlight film. He told SI’s BC Bulletin that he is a "hard hitting safety" who is also good in coverage. "I don't let up many passes" he said. "I’m a physical athlete who flies around the field"

Ellis had 84 tackles last year, with two interceptions, four pass breakups and a fumble recovered. He also ran track for Independence, participating in the long jump and triple jump. According to his Hudl page, he has a 4.4 time in the 40 and a 4.1 shuttle run.

Duke’s defense is always in need of fast safeties looking to rack up tackles. The Blue Devils have more than two dozen offers out to safeties in the class of 2021, including more than a dozen to uncommitted prospects. They currently don’t have a commitment from a 2021 safety.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Offers 2022 Tackle Zach Rice

Duke has offered 2022 right tackle Zach Rice, a strong blocker who has heard from many of the nation's top programs. He also is a self-proclaimed Miami fan because of the eight-lateral game against the Blue Devils, so this one is personal for Coach Cut.

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Advice to the U.S. Olympic Team

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech and reflected back on his advice to Team USA prior to the Beijing Olympics

ShawnKrest

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Jr. on Football's Return

In the first episode of SI All-American TV, former coach Jim Mora Jr. discusses the plan to have six weeks of preseason training before football returns. Is that enough time? Mora thinks so.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Cut for 2021 CB Ryan Barnes' Top 15

Three-star 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes has received 33 scholarship offers, which he's cut in half, releasing a top 15. Duke is one of several ACC programs to make the cut for the academic-minded Barnes.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Falls Out of Top 25 in Coach Rankings

David Cutcliffe dropped in the CBSSports head coach rankings, falling from the top 25 Power Five coaches for the first time in years. His five-spot drop was third-most in the ACC. He also fell from No. 2 in the ACC to No. 4.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman on Duke's Freshmen: We're a Hungry Group

Henry Coleman and the other five Duke freshmen are staying in touch via group text until they can all report to campus. They've already found a weak spot in Coleman to tease: His love of fishing.

ShawnKrest

Henry Coleman: My Motor Is My Biggest Strength

Incoming Duke freshman Henry Coleman is a four-star power forward who thinks his game is similar to Kawai Leonard, Kyle Kuzma and Draymond Green. His biggest strength: "Probably my motor"

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski on His Mother's Advice

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an online commencement address and remembered his mother's advice, given to him the day he started high school. "Make sure you get on the right bus."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers 2022 Left Tackle Collin Sadler

Duke offered a scholarship 2022 left tackle Collin Sadler, of Greenville, SC. Sadler is a versatile lineman who played every spot on the line as a sophomore.

ShawnKrest

Coach K Tells Class of 2020 the Three Characteristics of Winners

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave a commencement speech to the class of 2020 as part of an iHeart radio podcast event. Among other things, he shared with the graduates his three characteristics of winners.

ShawnKrest