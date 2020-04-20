BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Care Packages, Workout and Nutrition Plans Part of Duke's Support for Football Players

ShawnKrest

Duke has been keeping in touch with its football players, not just with Zoom meetings but also with the postal service.

The football staff has been sending packages to the team to make sure they’re able to eat well and stay in shape.

“All of us in this quarantine mode, if you got snacks in your house, you’re crazy,” Coach David Cutcliffe said. “That’s what you go to first—all of us, including our players.”

The staff acted quickly to make sure the Blue Devil players weren’t subsisting on junk food.

“When this happened, we saw there was a chance of this being long-term,” Cutcliffe said. “When we were able to go over to the office, before the stay-home, we were able to put together care packages that we sent to every current player. We were able to send different kinds of strength bands, protein powders, really outstanding snacks, different things that they needed to focus on to be as best they can.”

Not all players have weights at home, so the strength and conditioning coaches have had to get creative.

“Our strength staff, (strength and conditioning coach) Noel Durfey has developed three different workouts (depending on what, if any, weight equipment a player has at home),” Cutcliffe said. “We send them out to them weekly to follow. There’s running involved in every one of those things. Beth Miller, our nutritionist, sends out information about reminders and proper nutrition and foods that make them feel full and foods that give them energy and foods that help recovery.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Trying to Help Needy Players' Families Within NCAA Rules

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest

Duke Trying to Legally Provide Financial Assistance for Needy Families of Players

The economic downturn following the pandemic has hit families of many Duke players. David Cutcliffe explains how the school is trying to stay within NCAA rules and still provide help.

ShawnKrest

Duke, UNC Recruiting Battle: How do High School Ratings Translate to College Careers?

Duke has dominated the recruiting trail over UNC in recent years, but Carolina has produced plenty of elite college players over that span. A look at head-to-head recruiting matchups over the last eight years shows that 40 percent of the time, the lower-rated recruit actually had a better career.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on Grad Transfer Patrick Tapé

Big man Patrick Tapé signed with Duke, joining the team as a grad transfer from Columbia. Now that Tapé is officially a Blue Devil, coach Mike Krzyzewski is allowed to publicly comment on him.

ShawnKrest

What Jersey Numbers Will the New Blue Devils Wear?

There are eight incoming Blue Devils freshmen and grad transfers and 16 jersey numbers available (barring any returning players changing numbers). We play mix and match to predict who'll wear what.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball, Former Team Manager Team Up To Support COVID-19 Relief

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski teamed up with a former team manager and several former Blue Devil players to provide meals for people affected by COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Duke, North Carolina Head-to-Head: Whose 2020 Class Is Better?

For the first time in more than a decade, Duke and UNC both have top-five recruiting classes. But whose is better? We go head-to-head to find out.

ShawnKrest

Scouting Report: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

You've already broken one tackle in the five yards you've gone with the ball in your hands. Now a linebacker and safety stand in your path at the goal line. What do you do? If you're Duke commit Trent Broadnax, you lower your shoulder and prepare for collision.

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Top 15 For Three-Star 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a three-star wide receiver in the class of 2021. He's a former quarterback who can take a jet sweep or receiver screen to the end zone. Duke made his list of top 15 early leaders.

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils taken in WNBA Draft

Two Blue Devils women's players were taken in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Leaonna Odom went in the second round to New York, while Haley Gorecki went in the third to Seattle. A dozen Duke players have been selected in the last decade.

ShawnKrest