New Cornerbacks Coach Chris Hampton's Message to the Team

ShawnKrest

New cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton was hired just before the start of spring practice and had to introduce himself to his new players in the abbreviated time the team had before the pandemic shutdown sent everyone in different directions.

“I came in, and basically, I tried to give everyone a clean slate,” he said. “I didn’t know any of the guys. I didn’t recruit any of them. I told them it’s a new start. Whether they were a starter or a third-team guy, everyone had a clean slate. I started off there. I wanted them to respect my honesty. In the first three practices we’ve had, I tried to be genuine with them. I probably had a few new techniques they hadn’t done, drills they hadn’t done before. That’s kind of what we got to in practice. Being hones in the meeting room, taking interest in them as people, just trying to make them better. That’s what it’s all about. If you can make guys better, help them reach maximum potential. That’s what a good coach does—gets the best of players.”

Hampton is trying to fit into the culture that coach David Cutcliffe has created at Duke, while still bringing fresh ideas.

“No doubt college football in general is about matchups and numbers,” he said. “People want to get a positive matchup for them. We’ve got good players on the back end. I’ve seen that already. Guys have the right mindset. You’ve got to create a culture on defense—which I think they’ve already done here. Keep that mindset strong. You’re going to compete all the time. I tell the guys at corner all it takes is two bad plays at corner and everyone thinks you had a bad game. The rest of the game, you could’ve played great. It’s a little different than playing nose guard. Go the wrong way and a linebacker makes the tackle. At corner, you go the wrong way and it’s a touchdown.”

Football

2021 Five-Star Kennedy Chandler Discusses His Five Finalists

Five-star 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler released his top five college finalists this week, then went on Memphis sports radio to break down the five schools: Duke, UNC, Kentucky, Memphis and Tennessee.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Couldn't Play, but My Mouth Worked

All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert has returned to the field after missing two years due to injury. Even while he couldn't play, he still was able to contribute from the sideline.

ShawnKrest

Duke Up Four Spots in New ESPN FPI Rankings

Duke is No. 60 in the country in ESPN's new FPI rankings, No. 10 in the ACC and No. 6 in the Coastal. The Blue Devils are expected to have 6.2 wins in 2020, according to the statistics.

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Guard Weston Franklin

Duke continues to look to add bulk to its 2021 recruiting class with an offer to four-star offensive guard Weston Franklin of Jesup, Georgia. He is the third offensive lineman to pick up a Duke offer in the last few days.

ShawnKrest

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

ShawnKrest

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

New assistant fits in well with Blue Devils staff

ShawnKrest

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

ShawnKrest

ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ESPN released its Top 60 rankings for 2021 high school basketball prospects, and Duke targets make up seven of the top 15 players.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Can Be the Player I Was Before, Even Better

Duke's Mark Gilbert was an All-ACC corner before a hip problem requiring multiple surgeries cost him two seasons. Now he's back and says he can be "the player I was before and even better."

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

Duke continues to search for help at the tackle position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils offered their second prospect at that spot in a week in three-star Arlington, Texas lineman Jacoby Jackson.

ShawnKrest