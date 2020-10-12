SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

ShawnKrest

Duke redshirt freshman kicker Charlie Ham earned ACC Specialist Player of the Week honors following the Blue Devils' 38-24 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

Ham's honor was the first of his career and is Duke’s second weekly award recognition this season. Senior defensive end Victor Dimukeje earned Co-Defensive Lineman Player of the Week honors earlier this year. This is at least the 13 straight season that two or more Blue Devils have won a weekly football award.

Ham is the first Blue Devil to win specialist of the week since Damond Philyaw-Johnson won it on Nov. 25 of last year for his two return touchdowns against Wake Forest. The last Duke kicker to win the award was A.J. Reed, the week before Philyaw-Johnson.

A native of Atlanta, Ga., Ham totaled a career-high 12 of Duke's 38 points at Syracuse. He connected on field goals from 21-, 36- and 45-yards out. The 45-yard kick was his second from 40-plus yards this season. He also went 3-of-3 on PATs.

Ham leads the ACC with eight field goals made thus far in 2020. He ranks third in the league in field goal percentage, making 88.9 percent of his attempts.

In seven career games, Ham is 8-of-9 on field goals and 10-of-11 on PATs for 34 career points.

The ACC's other weekly honors included Boston College's Phil Jurkovec (co-quarterback) and Zay Flowers (receiver); Pittsburgh's SirVocea Dennis (linebacker) and Patrick Jones II (defensive lineman); North Carolina's Michael Carter (running back) and Brian Anderson (offensive lineman); Clemson's Trevor Lawrence (co-quarterback), Miami's Bubba Bolden (defensive back) and Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims (rookie).

Comments

Football

