SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice was happy with the Duke offense’s performance in the opener against Notre Dame, although he was disappointed that the team couldn’t convert two goal line opportunities early.

“We did a really good job of taking advantage of some good field position that our defense gave us,” Brice said. “They played a heck of a game. We got close inside the five a couple times, but we shot ourselves in the foot both of those times—one with the grounding that I had.”

Brice was under pressure and called for intentional grounding on a third-down play.

“You just can’t make those mistakes in a game like this,” he said. “I’m proud of the way we fought. We put points on the board, and that’s what we need to do every game. That’s our goal. In those situations, we wish we could have come away with seven instead of three.”

Notre Dame allowed in a partial crowd, made of mainly of students and family members, which allowed some Duke parents and siblings to get to see the Blue Devils in action.

“They did have some crowd,” Brice said. “I’m not sure of the maximum capacity they were allowed, but they did have a share of fans. It was good to see that, good to see students come out, just fans all around help support both teams, really. I’m happy a lot of Duke family got to come out. I saw where they were placed, but it was cool atmosphere. My first time in South Bend, playing the Gold Domes. It was a fun experience.”

Duke didn’t come away with the win, but there were positive things to build on.

“We had, for the most part, good chemistry,” he said. “I think the guys I’m playing with have great instincts. We were on the same page a lot of times when things broke down. … There were some miscues, obviously, but our chemistry will only get better.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke QB Chase Brice: "I Know I Got Tired" in Opener

Duke was outscored 10-0 by Notre Dame in the fourth quarter, which left the Blue Devils looking at their conditioning levels. "I know I got tired," quarterback Chase Brice said. "I've got to take ownership of that"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Rescheduling UVA game: "I Wasn't Particularly Pleased It Was Public"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe wasn't happy that the ACC chose to announce it was moving up the UVA game shortly before Saturday's kickoffs. He felt like it was an unnecessary distraction to his team.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Explains Why Notre Dame's Fake Punt Worked

Notre Dame's offense was struggling until the Irish pulled off a fake punt against Duke. Coach David Cutcliffe explains why the fake worked against Duke. "They caught us."

ShawnKrest

Duke Can't Close Show Against Fighting Irish

Duke's game plan was to keep things close against Notre Dame and wear the No. 10 Irish down in the fourth quarter. It was the Blue Devils who struggled in the deep water, however, fading late in a loss in South Bend

ShawnKrest

Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season at No. 10 Notre Dame in the first conference game in Irish history. It will be the first college start for Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice and the first look at David Cutcliffe's offense. We'll have observations and analysis all afternoon long.

ShawnKrest

Jack Wohlabaugh Returning to Duke Next Season

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, but his Blue Devils career is not over. Wohlabaugh announced on social media that he will return to Duke for one more season next year

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Ready for First Start Since High School

Duke quarterback Chase Brice will start at Notre Dame on Saturday, his first start since high school. How long ago was that? The stadium he last started no longer exists. Brice talks his emotions and the Irish.

ShawnKrest

Scripting an Upset: How Duke Beats Notre Dame

Last year, Notre Dame had its way with Duke in a 38-7 win in Durham. The last time the Blue Devils went to South Bend, 4 years ago, they upset the Irish. The key to victory: Obviously, do what they did in 2016, not last year. But what, specifically is that?

ShawnKrest

Opponent Opinion: Notre Dame Viewpoint of Duke Opener

Duke opens the 2020 season at Notre Dame on Saturday. We look at our sister site at SI.com, Irish Breakdown to see how they're viewing the game, including key matchups, gambling advice and film breakdown from Steve Beuerlein.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke Moving to Daily COVID-19 Testing

Duke has avoided COVID-19 outbreaks so far, and coach David Cutcliffe said the Blue Devils are now moving to daily testing, which is twice as often as the ACC requires.

ShawnKrest