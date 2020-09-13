Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

Chase Brice was happy with the Duke offense’s performance in the opener against Notre Dame, although he was disappointed that the team couldn’t convert two goal line opportunities early.

“We did a really good job of taking advantage of some good field position that our defense gave us,” Brice said. “They played a heck of a game. We got close inside the five a couple times, but we shot ourselves in the foot both of those times—one with the grounding that I had.”

Brice was under pressure and called for intentional grounding on a third-down play.

“You just can’t make those mistakes in a game like this,” he said. “I’m proud of the way we fought. We put points on the board, and that’s what we need to do every game. That’s our goal. In those situations, we wish we could have come away with seven instead of three.”

Notre Dame allowed in a partial crowd, made of mainly of students and family members, which allowed some Duke parents and siblings to get to see the Blue Devils in action.

“They did have some crowd,” Brice said. “I’m not sure of the maximum capacity they were allowed, but they did have a share of fans. It was good to see that, good to see students come out, just fans all around help support both teams, really. I’m happy a lot of Duke family got to come out. I saw where they were placed, but it was cool atmosphere. My first time in South Bend, playing the Gold Domes. It was a fun experience.”

Duke didn’t come away with the win, but there were positive things to build on.

“We had, for the most part, good chemistry,” he said. “I think the guys I’m playing with have great instincts. We were on the same page a lot of times when things broke down. … There were some miscues, obviously, but our chemistry will only get better.”