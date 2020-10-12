SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

ShawnKrest

After four losses—some of them extremely frustrating—to open the season, Duke broke through with it’s first win of 2020, 38-24 over Syracuse on Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling,” starting quarterback Chase Brice said. Brice passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns in the win. “We’ve been close the other games. Finally, we get to go into the locker room. I see smiles. I see cheers, dancing, people excited that we won and excited to play football again.”

Duke had leads against Virginia and Virginia Tech before losing both games, which made the slump even tougher to endure.

“I think when you’re right there, you’re right there and you end up losing, it’s hard,” Brice said. “It’s not a good feeling. So to come back out tonight and finish the way we did was pretty awesome.”

Brice and the offense had to overcome some self-inflicted damage. The Blue Devils had four turnovers, including a fumble and an interception from Brice himself. Brice’s fumble was returned by Syracuse for a touchdown.

“The biggest thing we talked about was just protecting the ball,” Brice said of the halftime message from the coaches. “We’ve been careless with the ball. Whether it’s running, whether I’m throwing, mistakes like that you just can’t afford that to happen, especially when you’re dominating the game for the most part. We’re up so many more yards, and we’re driving all the way down. Then boom! We fumble. Boom! I throw a pick. That’s the biggest thing. We just have to protect the ball, and we’ll put points on the board.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest

Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

Duke held the ball for 19 and a half minutes longer than Syracuse and had two backs top 100 yards rushing. Still, the Blue Devils had to overcome turnovers and mistakes to get past the Orange

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads north looking for the season's first win at Syracuse. The Blue Devils are favored against the Orange and will look to get its up-tempo offense clicking. Syracuse runs a no-huddle, so things will be moving in the Dome. We'll have updates and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Running Game Getting Into a Groove

Duke's running game showed signs of rounding into form last week. Deon Jackson believes he and Mataeo Durant are beginning to get into a groove.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Sideline Mask Policy

While some coaches have been taken to task for being lax about masks on the sideline, David Cutcliffe and Duke have been careful and disciplined. Coach Cut discusses the Blue Devils' sideline mask policy

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Should "Get Into Teams"

Duke junior Joey Baker is optimistic about this year's Blue Devils team. He thinks they'll "get into" opponents. He's also working on being a more vocal leader, patterning himself after Jack White

ShawnKrest

Deon Jackson: Duke Has "Sour Taste" After Last Year's Loss to Syracuse

Deon Jackson remembers last season's 49-6 loss to Syracuse. He says he still has "a sour taste in my mouth" from the game. He's busy preparing for the Orange's 3-3-5 defense

ShawnKrest