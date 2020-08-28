SI.com
Chase Brice on Making the Transition During a Pandemic: "It's Been a Lot"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice has been transitioning from Clemson’s offense to Duke’s, after coming to the Blue Devils as a graduate transfer in the offseason. Unfortunately for Brice, he made the move at a time when campus was shut down, making it tough to get to know his teammates.

“Anybody coming in, whether it’s an early enrollee or coming in this summer, you don’t get that time in spring,” he said. “This year spring was shut down and there were basically no summer workouts as a team. When you’re there as a team at college, doing summer workouts in the morning, meeting in afternoon if you’re allowed to or just throwing in the off time. You miss all of that. It will set you back. I think it has set back lot of people. But you’ve got to roll with the punches and get better each day.”

Duke was also one of the last Power Five teams to return to campus, further shrinking the time Brice had to fit into his new college home.

“It has been a lot,” he said. “Not being sure when you would get to come back, seeing other schools across the ACC and SEC going back earlier than you. You just have to take what you get. I think we’ve done a great job with our time so far. We’ve had great walk-throughs, meetings, jog-throughs. We’re finding time throughout the day on our own as an offense, as quarterbacks to get chemistry, build relationships, get that camaraderie on and off the field. It definitely has been a greater challenge than any college football season I can think of.”

