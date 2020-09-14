Chase Brice: Duke Will Be Better Next Week

While Duke’s season opening loss at Notre Dame was a disappointment to the players, the fact that the team was able to play in the game in the first place was an accomplishment that was far from a certainty for much of the summer.

“It was fun getting out there to play a full four quarters,” quarterback Chase Brice said. “Everything we’ve gone through as a football team and a program coming back (to campus) the latest in the ACC, all the mitigation, all the testing, restrictions, things we’re not allowed to do. To do our part, making sure we did come to play, we did a really good job of that leading up to game week, starting in July. We crossed a lot of obstacles, but finally, the season is here. I’m super excited.”

Brice has a list of items he and the offense need to improve on, going forward.

“Looking back at this film, there’s tons of things I can work on to get better,” he said. “Visualizing where to go with the ball. I played the full four quarters. I think the offense played a full 60 minutes—the whole team. Our defense was outstanding. They gave us the ball plenty of times. We didn’t make enough plays. We left some out there. I left some out there. Critical situations and downs, we didn’t make those plays. I’m really proud of our team. We’re going to learn from this and be better next week. … If we can play a little bit faster, get in a little bit better shape, I think we can move the ball, running-wise, better and also open up the passing game.”