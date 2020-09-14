SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chase Brice: Duke Will Be Better Next Week

ShawnKrest

While Duke’s season opening loss at Notre Dame was a disappointment to the players, the fact that the team was able to play in the game in the first place was an accomplishment that was far from a certainty for much of the summer.

“It was fun getting out there to play a full four quarters,” quarterback Chase Brice said. “Everything we’ve gone through as a football team and a program coming back (to campus) the latest in the ACC, all the mitigation, all the testing, restrictions, things we’re not allowed to do. To do our part, making sure we did come to play, we did a really good job of that leading up to game week, starting in July. We crossed a lot of obstacles, but finally, the season is here. I’m super excited.”

Brice has a list of items he and the offense need to improve on, going forward.

“Looking back at this film, there’s tons of things I can work on to get better,” he said. “Visualizing where to go with the ball. I played the full four quarters. I think the offense played a full 60 minutes—the whole team. Our defense was outstanding. They gave us the ball plenty of times. We didn’t make enough plays. We left some out there. I left some out there. Critical situations and downs, we didn’t make those plays. I’m really proud of our team. We’re going to learn from this and be better next week. … If we can play a little bit faster, get in a little bit better shape, I think we can move the ball, running-wise, better and also open up the passing game.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Chris Rumph II: No Time to Panic

Chris Rumph II says Duke did well in week one and it's "no time to panic" although there are things to fix. One is the response to Notre Dame's fake punt. "We're the defense. We need to stop them. That's our job"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thought the offense did well in the opener, aside from two trips to the red zone where they settled for field goals. Still, he sees plenty to build on. "Our chemistry will only get better"

ShawnKrest

Duke QB Chase Brice: "I Know I Got Tired" in Opener

Duke was outscored 10-0 by Notre Dame in the fourth quarter, which left the Blue Devils looking at their conditioning levels. "I know I got tired," quarterback Chase Brice said. "I've got to take ownership of that"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Rescheduling UVA game: "I Wasn't Particularly Pleased It Was Public"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe wasn't happy that the ACC chose to announce it was moving up the UVA game shortly before Saturday's kickoffs. He felt like it was an unnecessary distraction to his team.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Explains Why Notre Dame's Fake Punt Worked

Notre Dame's offense was struggling until the Irish pulled off a fake punt against Duke. Coach David Cutcliffe explains why the fake worked against Duke. "They caught us."

ShawnKrest

Duke Can't Close Show Against Fighting Irish

Duke's game plan was to keep things close against Notre Dame and wear the No. 10 Irish down in the fourth quarter. It was the Blue Devils who struggled in the deep water, however, fading late in a loss in South Bend

ShawnKrest

Duke at Notre Dame Gameday Open Thread

Duke opens the season at No. 10 Notre Dame in the first conference game in Irish history. It will be the first college start for Blue Devils quarterback Chase Brice and the first look at David Cutcliffe's offense. We'll have observations and analysis all afternoon long.

ShawnKrest

Jack Wohlabaugh Returning to Duke Next Season

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh suffered a season-ending knee injury last week, but his Blue Devils career is not over. Wohlabaugh announced on social media that he will return to Duke for one more season next year

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Ready for First Start Since High School

Duke quarterback Chase Brice will start at Notre Dame on Saturday, his first start since high school. How long ago was that? The stadium he last started no longer exists. Brice talks his emotions and the Irish.

ShawnKrest

Scripting an Upset: How Duke Beats Notre Dame

Last year, Notre Dame had its way with Duke in a 38-7 win in Durham. The last time the Blue Devils went to South Bend, 4 years ago, they upset the Irish. The key to victory: Obviously, do what they did in 2016, not last year. But what, specifically is that?

ShawnKrest