Chase Brice: I Bring Poise, Experience, Leadership, Winning Attitude

ShawnKrest

New Duke quarterback Chase Brice talked about his offseason, the quarterback competition and his decision to transfer from Clemson to the Blue Devils.

Brice appeared on Duke Football’s All 22 podcast this week.

Brice is an alum of Gwinnett County, Georgia’s Grayson High School, a hotbed of Duke football recruiting, which gave him a head start on getting to know his new teammates.

“It’s been good,” he said. “When I went on my visit, I’d already known several Duke players, just from Gwinnett County. Will and John Taylor, Jalen Alexander, Drew Jordan, Deon (Jackson). Three of four of them (The Taylors and Alexander) played with me at Grayson. So we kind of had that connection. Going through the high school process and committing to Clemson, Duke was in there. They never offered. I never got to go up there and visit, but I always liked (David) Cutcliffe and Coach (Jeff) Faris and what they had to say and offer down the road. I knew possibly a transfer could happen. I definitely wanted to keep Duke close. I didn’t ruin any relationships, so to speak. When I went into the portal, Duke was a good opportunity.”

For now, Brice isn’t allowed to fully participate with the team.

“I’m meeting the guys. They’re a great group of guys,” he said. “I’m doing everything I’m allowed to do and what Duke is allowing me to do, like recordings, updates. I’m not with Clemson, but I’m not enrolled yet. I’m kind of in the middle.”

Brice had several opportunities when he entered the portal. Plenty of schools were interested in a backup on the national champions.

“I had some schools I really liked,” he said. “A lot of them did have new coaching staffs, which was kind of question mark for me. They’re starting new, and I’ve been in a place with some sustainability for three years. I knew what I was looking for. It was easy when I started talking to Coach Cutcliffe. I kind of knew going into that weekend (of his official visit) if everything went well, if I felt what I felt, I was going to pull the trigger.”

Duke’s offense offers quarterbacks more decision-making freedom.

“I think that’ll be a good opportunity for all the quarterbacks in the room to have that control with the offense,” he said. “The coaching staff says, ‘Here’s what we want. You go and take it where it needs to be.’ They’re changing up some things offensively that I like a lot. I think it will help with the skill players around us. Having that control—a lot of places say, ‘Here’s the play.’ The only thing you can do is check a protection or slide it, things like that. This is going to be something new for me, something I’ve wanted to get into. I’m excited about it.”

When asked about his strengths, Brice doesn’t mention his arm or running ability.

“Not my physical abilities,” he said. “My poise. Don’t look rattled. Don’t look distressed. When I did get to go in, usually we were up by 45. There was no pressure, but I knew when I do go in, it’s an audition for me every week for the future and what is to come. I took it real seriously. I took it as a starter.”

What he brings to Duke also isn’t simply on-field ability.

“I’m just going to go in and be myself,” he said. “That’s what I do best. It’s what I did at Clemson. I was bottom depth chart. I wouldn’t even imagine I would get up to where I was. I just need to maintain myself, the leadership skills I can bring in: My knowledge, experience and winning attitude I can bring in and give some confidence to a talented team.”

Brice also has experience on a team that won at the highest level of college football.

“When I was being recruited, I got to sit in on meetings with Deshaun (Watson), then Kelly Bryant and now Trevor (Lawrence),” he said. “Three years experience, seeing it, hearing it, doing it and then going into a fourth year. I’ve been around it. I know what it takes. I can come in and share it with people.”

