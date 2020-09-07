SI.com
Chase Brice Named Duke's Starting Quarterback

ShawnKrest

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe announced on Sunday evening that Chase Brice would be the Blue Devils' starting quarterback to open the 2020 season.

"I could not be more proud of the three young men who competed for the privilege to be this team's starting quarterback at Notre Dame in the season-opener," Cutcliffe said. "Chase, Chris (Katrenick) and Gunnar (Holmberg) all have played really well during camp. We have a healthy quarterback room and the competition has made everyone better. Ultimately, Chase has made plays at the highest rate."

A native of Grayson, Ga., Brice joined the Duke program in July after graduating from Clemson University, where he helped the Tigers to a three-year (2017-18-19) record of 41-3 with three ACC Championships, three College Football Playoff appearances and the 2018 National Championship. In 25 career collegiate games, he has completed 82-of-136 (.603) passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 30 times for 187 yards and one score.

Brice outperformed the other two quarterbacks at Duke’s first scrimmage, the only one for which statistics were released. He threw for 151 yards and a touchdown on six-of-nine passing.

“He got great arm talent,” Cutcliffe said of Brice during preseason camp. “He’s a natural thrower. His accuracy level is really high. Great football IQ.”

“It’s been great competition,” Brice said during preseason. “We’ve all encouraged each other and helped each other whenever we see fit and need to speak up. I’ve leaned on them for questions. I wouldn’t say its (keeping track of) every throw and every completion or every drop. I think part of the game is not being perfect. You’re not going to be perfect. I learned that at an early age. So I just go out there and try to play fast. We’re all just trying to play fast, be decisive and confident in our decision-making. If we mess up we mess up, go back and look at film. What we don’t want to do is make the same mistake. The last couple weeks, I’ve seen progress in all of us. I’m taking that experience and using it to my advantage as I see fit, and what I need to do to take the job and earn it.”

