Chase Brice on Rivalry Week: "You Don't Like Anybody In Your State"

Chase Brice is in his first year as Duke quarterback, so this will be his first experience with the battle for the Victory Bell, against arch rival North Carolina. He had his taste of college rivalries at Clemson, though, getting into the annual regular-season ending showdown with South Carolina in 2019.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of some good rivalries,” Brice said. “When I was younger, I was a Georgia fan. I didn’t like Florida. I didn’t like Georgia Tech. When I was at Clemson, you didn’t like South Carolina. Now, at Duke, you don’t like North Carolina. You don’t like anybody in the state, honestly. I’m excited for next week. I know the guys are. We’re eager to get into the film room and get prep on them. The goal is to have another great week of practice and get ready to go for Saturday.”

Duke enters the rivalry game coming off a win, over Charlotte. Even though it was a non-conference game, Brice doesn’t overlook the significance of getting a victory.

“Winning is not easy in anything,” he said, “Especially college football. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, winning is not an easy thing to do. To go out there and win (against Charlotte), everybody’s smiling and happy. We got to see a lot of guys go in and play, get the opportunity that have been working very hard in weight room and on the scout team and backing up somebody. It was really awesome to see just joy in that locker room, joy on everybody’s face.”