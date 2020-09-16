SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Chase Brice on Scouting Boston College's New Staff

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe said that quarterback Chase Brice had to “take ownership” of the offense. Brice explained what he thought that meant:

“Obviously, I think that starts with leadership,” he said. “For me to be the starter here, I’ve got to take a larger role into that, be more vocal, leading in every category on and off the field, taking ownership of the plan whoever we’re playing that week. Film room, film study, notes communicating with coaches, communicating with teammates, things like that. I think that’s a huge part of taking ownership.”

While Duke played Notre Dame close in the opener, Brice saw plenty of problems when he broke down the game tape.

“It was pretty tough to watch the film,” he said, “looking at the mistakes I made, different decisions, after the fact, but it was a lot I could grow on, build on for the rest of the season, especially going into week two against Boston College. (There were) throws I want back, some decision making. I want to play faster. I thought I played really hard, and we didn’t give up. Going into this week, we’re going to correct a lot of those things we messed up on and make it better.”

Boston College hasn’t played a game yet and has a new coaching staff, which makes the Eagles tough to scout.

“Just watch a lot of film (where) their coaches (were) previously, where they coached at,” Brice said. “Study those tendencies. They pretty much have same defense as last year. I know they got a couple of grad transfers. From what I remember playing against them, they have a lot of them coming back. We know a little bit of their personnel, just not their scheme or what they’re going to do yet, but we’ve got some intel, some insight on what they might do. That’s just what we’re going to prepare for. Then, during the game, if it’s not what we expect, then you adjust. That’s how you win.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke's Mark Gilbert to David Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Coming Out" of Game

Mark Gilbert returned to Duke's lineup after missing two years with an injury. He got banged up early in the game but told coach David Cutcliffe, "I'm not coming out"

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe: Duke's Running, Passing Games Should Improve

Duke had a shortened preseason with very little live scrimmaging. Because of that, the run and pass games both showed timing problems in the opener. David Cutcliffe thinks both will improve.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Duke Getting Poll Votes

Duke lost its opening game but impressed coaches around the country. The Blue Devils received several votes in the coaches poll this week. David Cutcliffe talks the poll, as well as the rescheduled Virginia game.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Derrick Tangelo Ready to Face Boston College's Offensive Line

For the second straight week, Duke faces an opponent with a big, experienced offensive line. Derrick Tangelo says he's ready for Boston College. "You're going to hear pads popping"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: Playing Well Not Good Enough, We Need to Win

Duke showed well in its opener at Notre Dame, but coach David Cutcliffe said that's not good enough. The team needs to get wins. He thinks the team should show improvement from week one to two, against Boston College

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: I Liked the Fight That We Had

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph praised the Blue Devils' effort level against Notre Dame in the opener. “I like the fight that we had. If you can fight four quarters, no matter who you’re playing against, you’re going to be in the game."

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Will Be Better Next Week

Duke quarterback Chase Brice saw plenty of positives in the week one loss. "We’re going to learn from this and be better next week"

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Rumph II: No Time to Panic

Chris Rumph II says Duke did well in week one and it's "no time to panic" although there are things to fix. One is the response to Notre Dame's fake punt. "We're the defense. We need to stop them. That's our job"

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke's Chemistry "Will Only Get Better"

Duke quarterback Chase Brice thought the offense did well in the opener, aside from two trips to the red zone where they settled for field goals. Still, he sees plenty to build on. "Our chemistry will only get better"

ShawnKrest

Duke QB Chase Brice: "I Know I Got Tired" in Opener

Duke was outscored 10-0 by Notre Dame in the fourth quarter, which left the Blue Devils looking at their conditioning levels. "I know I got tired," quarterback Chase Brice said. "I've got to take ownership of that"

ShawnKrest