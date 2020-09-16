David Cutcliffe said that quarterback Chase Brice had to “take ownership” of the offense. Brice explained what he thought that meant:

“Obviously, I think that starts with leadership,” he said. “For me to be the starter here, I’ve got to take a larger role into that, be more vocal, leading in every category on and off the field, taking ownership of the plan whoever we’re playing that week. Film room, film study, notes communicating with coaches, communicating with teammates, things like that. I think that’s a huge part of taking ownership.”

While Duke played Notre Dame close in the opener, Brice saw plenty of problems when he broke down the game tape.

“It was pretty tough to watch the film,” he said, “looking at the mistakes I made, different decisions, after the fact, but it was a lot I could grow on, build on for the rest of the season, especially going into week two against Boston College. (There were) throws I want back, some decision making. I want to play faster. I thought I played really hard, and we didn’t give up. Going into this week, we’re going to correct a lot of those things we messed up on and make it better.”

Boston College hasn’t played a game yet and has a new coaching staff, which makes the Eagles tough to scout.

“Just watch a lot of film (where) their coaches (were) previously, where they coached at,” Brice said. “Study those tendencies. They pretty much have same defense as last year. I know they got a couple of grad transfers. From what I remember playing against them, they have a lot of them coming back. We know a little bit of their personnel, just not their scheme or what they’re going to do yet, but we’ve got some intel, some insight on what they might do. That’s just what we’re going to prepare for. Then, during the game, if it’s not what we expect, then you adjust. That’s how you win.”