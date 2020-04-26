BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Chase Brice Tops Quarterback Board For 2021 Senior Bowl

ShawnKrest

Quarterback Chase Brice has not officially won the Duke starting job yet, but that hasn’t stopped the NFL from starting to take note of him.

With the end of the 2020 NFL Draft, everyone involved with the league’s annual selection of college players has started looking toward next season’s potential crop of draftees.

That includes Brice, who will move from Clemson to Duke as a graduate transfer. Even though he still has two years of college eligibility remaining after playing in parts of two seasons with the Tigers, the possibility that Brice might perform well enough at Duke to leave for early entry in the draft is still being considered.

The Senior Bowl certainly has Brice on its radar. Longtime NFL scout and current Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy tweeted out a photo of the bowl’s quarterback board for 2021. Brice is one of the names listed.

“Some QB prospects we’ve already studied for 2021 @seniorbowl,” Nagy tweeted. “It’s early but we know you guys are ready for it. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE

Brice is the first name listed on the board, followed by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Alabama’s Mac Jones, Wisconsin’s Jack Coan, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Georgia’s Jamie Newman, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Illinois’ Brandon Peters.

Brice is not currently listed as Duke’s started, because he’s not officially a member of the team. He was not allowed to participate in spring practice and is still limited in what he can do remotely with the team, because he has not yet gotten his degree from Clemson.

Once he’s officially a Blue Devil, however, he’s the favorite to earn the starting spot over last year’s backup Chris Katrenick, Gunnar Holmberg, who missed last year with a leg injury, and incoming freshman Luca Diamont.

Football

