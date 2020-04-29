BlueDevilCountry
New Duke CB Coach Chris Hampton: "I Wanted to Play For Coach Cut"

ShawnKrest

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton has worked his entire career to get a job on a Power Five staff, but the process that led him to the Blue Devils was actually lightning fast.

Duke assistant Derek Jones left for Texas Tech in February, and David Cutcliffe wanted to move quickly to get a replacement.

“I got a phone call, and then the next day, I spoke to Coach (David) Cutcliffe,” Hampton said on Duke Football’s All 22 podcast. “I got a phone call from Coach (Lanier) Goethie (Duke’s assistant in charge of linebackers) and Coach Matt Guerrieri (Duke’s co-defensive coordinator). The next day, I spoke to Coach Cutcliffe. Within 12 hours, I was on a plane headed to Durham.”

It helped that Hampton was close to Goethie and Guerrieri, who could vouch for him with Coach Cut.

“Coach Goethie and I go way bac to when we were grad assistants,” Hampton said. “I was GA at Georgia Tech, and at the time, he was GA-ing at ole miss. He was a GA with my college defensive coordinator, Tyrone Nix. He ended up hooking us up, and we’ve been friends ever since. Then I met Coach Guerrieri a few years back. He came to Tulane to clinic with our staff. We both were playing Wake Forest, and we were talking football in the offseason. He came down and spent a couple days with us, and we became good friends. We’ve been in touch ever since. (Duke) is a match made in heaven, I guess.”

Hampton hadn’t been close to Cutcliffe, but he did have a connection from before he played in college at South Carolina.

“In high school, I really wanted to go to Ole Miss,” he said. “It was an hour from Memphis. A lot of guys go there. I visited there a bunch of times, but it ended up not working out. I really thought I was going to play for Coach Cutcliffe, if you’d asked me in eleventh grade. It’s great now to get to work for him.”

