BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

ShawnKrest

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton has only been with the Blue Devils for three months, and nearly half of that time, everyone has been comfined to their homes. He’s still enjoying the opportunity, however.

“Man, it’s been great,” he said on the football program’s All 22 podcast. “I tell you what, there are no egos. Everyone is a hard worker. Everyone respects each other. Guys get along. I haven’t heard one argument since I’ve been here, which is unique in coaching. It’s just a phenomenal group working environment, a special working environment. Guys work well together. They ask questions. They respect each other’s opinion. I can see why we’ve been so successful in the past.”

At the forefront of creating that work environment is the man at the top—coach David Cutcliffe.

“I’ll tell you one thing about Coach Cutcliffe,” Hampton said. “I realized in a short time there’s not a better coach I’ve worked with, as person. He’s a great man, I can just tell. He has a supreme interest in student athletes. He knows them personally. He asks questions and has a plan. He’s detailed. He’s organized. Obviously, he’s a proven winner. He’s done a great job here.”

Hampton will be working with the cornerbacks, although he hopes to have an impact on the entire Duke secondary, since many players shuffle between corner and safety.

“You know, for basically the last two of my four years at Tulane, I coached all five guys (corners and safeties),” he said. “At McNeese (State), I coached all five, corners, safeties and and nickelbacks. Now, Coach (Matt) Guerrieri and I can split the secondary. He’s going to coach the safeties, primarily. I’ll coach corners. That was one of the deals when I came here. We worked a clinic together in New Orleans. The guy’s very bright. I like to work with like-minded individuals. I see a great working relationship. I can learn a lot from him. Hopefully’ he’ll learn some things from me. We can make our secondary better. Us working together can be really dynamic.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The First Person Coach Mike Krzyzewski Had Speak to Team USA

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski welcomed Capt. Scotty Smiley as a guest at a Duke game this season. Capt. Smiley is the first blind active officer in the U.S. Army and an Iraq War hero. He was also the first person to speak to Coach K's team when he took over coaching Team USA.

ShawnKrest

2021 Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Has Duke in Top Five

Duke took another step toward landing its point guard of the future when top 2021 target Kennedy Chandler included the Blue Devils in his five finalists. Duke will have to beat out UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee and Memphis.

ShawnKrest

ESPN 2021 Top 60 Littered With Duke Targets

ESPN released its Top 60 rankings for 2021 high school basketball prospects, and Duke targets make up seven of the top 15 players.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Mark Gilbert: I Can Be the Player I Was Before, Even Better

Duke's Mark Gilbert was an All-ACC corner before a hip problem requiring multiple surgeries cost him two seasons. Now he's back and says he can be "the player I was before and even better."

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Jacoby Jackson Gets Offer From Duke

Duke continues to search for help at the tackle position in the class of 2021. The Blue Devils offered their second prospect at that spot in a week in three-star Arlington, Texas lineman Jacoby Jackson.

ShawnKrest

Paolo Banchero Includes Duke on List of Six Finalists

Five-star Paolo Banchero, a top-four prospect in the class of 2021, has cut his list of college finalists to six. While North Carolina didn't make the cut, the Duke Blue Devils did, joining Kentucky, Gonzaga, Tennessee, Washington and Arizona.

ShawnKrest

New Duke CB Coach Chris Hampton: "I Wanted to Play For Coach Cutcliffe"

New Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton spent his career working to get a Power Five job, then, when Duke had an opening, things moved lightning fast. That was due to his connections to members of the Duke staff, and his high school recruitment by David Cutcliffe.

ShawnKrest

What NCAA's New Endorsement Rules Would Mean For Duke

The NCAA working group has recommended new rules allowing student athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses by getting paid for endorsements and appearances. Here's what that means, and doesn't mean, for Duke sports.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe to the Team: Dealing With Adversity is What you do

Duke's David Cutcliffe recalled his first meeting with the team after spring practice was called off due to the pandemic. He had two messages to the team: Pray and be strong.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Alumni Beats UNC, Kentucky in Call of Duty Tournament

There may not be any on-court tournament action, but Duke's basketball alumni won a Call of Duty tournament over UNC and Kentucky to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

ShawnKrest