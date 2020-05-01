CBs Coach Chris Hampton: Duke Has Phenomenal Work Environment

Duke cornerbacks coach Chris Hampton has only been with the Blue Devils for three months, and nearly half of that time, everyone has been comfined to their homes. He’s still enjoying the opportunity, however.

“Man, it’s been great,” he said on the football program’s All 22 podcast. “I tell you what, there are no egos. Everyone is a hard worker. Everyone respects each other. Guys get along. I haven’t heard one argument since I’ve been here, which is unique in coaching. It’s just a phenomenal group working environment, a special working environment. Guys work well together. They ask questions. They respect each other’s opinion. I can see why we’ve been so successful in the past.”

At the forefront of creating that work environment is the man at the top—coach David Cutcliffe.

“I’ll tell you one thing about Coach Cutcliffe,” Hampton said. “I realized in a short time there’s not a better coach I’ve worked with, as person. He’s a great man, I can just tell. He has a supreme interest in student athletes. He knows them personally. He asks questions and has a plan. He’s detailed. He’s organized. Obviously, he’s a proven winner. He’s done a great job here.”

Hampton will be working with the cornerbacks, although he hopes to have an impact on the entire Duke secondary, since many players shuffle between corner and safety.

“You know, for basically the last two of my four years at Tulane, I coached all five guys (corners and safeties),” he said. “At McNeese (State), I coached all five, corners, safeties and and nickelbacks. Now, Coach (Matt) Guerrieri and I can split the secondary. He’s going to coach the safeties, primarily. I’ll coach corners. That was one of the deals when I came here. We worked a clinic together in New Orleans. The guy’s very bright. I like to work with like-minded individuals. I see a great working relationship. I can learn a lot from him. Hopefully’ he’ll learn some things from me. We can make our secondary better. Us working together can be really dynamic.”