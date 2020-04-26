Chris Katrenick is currently listed as the starter in Duke’s four-way quarterback battle. Katrenick was named the starter headed into spring practice as the only quarterback on the roster to take snaps with Duke last season. With the early end to spring ball, he remains the incumbent QB1 as he tries to work out at home.

“My step brother is home, and he’s got good enough hands to catch some of my balls,” Katrenick said on Duke Football’s All 22 podcast. “We went out in the yard and did that. I’m finding ways to be creative—footwork stuff. My mom used to hold a net, and I’d throw into that. But the net broke once I got a little older, so that’s not an option. I’ve been able to maintain as much as I can given the situation here.”

Katrenick will need to hold off returning quarterback prospect Gunnar Holmberg, who missed last year with a knee injury, incoming freshman Luca Diamont and Clemson graduate transfer Chase Brice.

“It’s good to compete,” he said. “I’ve always been competitive. This year was a little different. I think we have really good quarterback group. That helps a lot with pushing yourself and pushing other guys. We had really good thing going this offseason, short as it was. I think I made the most progress physically as I have during my time here.”

He’s trying to keep making progress with his conditioning.

“Running and all that,” he said. “It’s hard to wake up and go run when it’s 30 degrees (in Chicago). I’ve been really impressed with myself where I’ve gotten to. It’s something I want to maintain as well as I can going into the season.”

As quarterback, Katrenick knows his responsibility will be getting everyone on offense on the same page.

“The first thing is (cohesiveness) with the guys,” he said. “We use a lot of receivers, a lot of linemen. Getting familiar with the guys is obviously tough to do now. Just everyone watching film, having the same mindset. This spring, short as it was, we had a really good understanding of why we we’re doing things. A lot of times, guys know what we’re doing but maybe not why. This spring really focused on that. As a starter, I want to explain to everyone why we’re doing something. It’s something I’m able to work on on my own, just from film study. When we do get back together, I’m going to be able to get that bond together.”

Most of Katrenick’s work last year came at the end of blowouts. So he got more experience running the ball than throwing it in game conditions.

“I’m willing to do what I need to do to help the team win the game,” he said. “I would never say I’m a track star, but I can get a few first downs a game, if that’s what’s needed. A lot of times, especially in the ACC, you see lot of man coverage. A good answer to that is just to run the ball.”

When it comes time to throw it, however, Katrenick is confident in his ability.

“Something coaches talk about is a quick release,” he said. “Knowing where guys are, what coverage it is helps with getting ball there. Having quick release also will do a lot of that, as well as pocket movement, keeping everything tight. I feel like it doesn’t take a whole lot for me to get power on the ball.”