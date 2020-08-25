Chris Rumph II Leads Three Duke Players in Mock Draft

Pro Football Network released a mock of all seven rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, and three Blue Devils were expected to be chosen.

Leading the way was edge rusher Chris Rumph II, who was slotted to the Houston Texans in the third round, with the 77 overall pick. Rumph was the tenth edge rusher taken in the PFN mock draft.

The redshirt junior was named to the 2020 CBS Sports/247 Sports Preseason All-America Team as a second-team defensive end last week. He has also been selected a preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Team.

The next Blue Devil off the board was center Jack Wohlabaugh, who was mocked to the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round, with pick No. 132 overall. Wohlabaugh was the 12 interior offensive lineman off the board in the PFN draft.

Wohlabaugh is an Outland Trophy watch listed player who last week was named to the Senior Bowl’s Top 250 Watch List. He has played in 22 career games with 18 starts and 1,477 total snaps after transferring from Ohio State. Along with his All-ACC honorable mention accolade in 2019, Wohlabaugh also earned Duke's Dan "Tiger" Hill Award as the most outstanding offensive lineman.

The third Blue Devil to be taken in the Pro Football Network mock was tight end Noah Gray, who went in the sixth round to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 169 overall pick. He was the twelfth tight end off the board.

Gray was also named last week to the Senior Bowl’s Top 250 Watch List. He’s a Mackey Award watch lister. In 38 career games, Gray has 76 receptions for 663 yards and six touchdowns.