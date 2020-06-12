BlueDevilCountry
Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

ShawnKrest

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has selected Duke redshirt junior defensive end to its 2020 Preseason All-America team.

Rumph II garnered second team preseason accolades from the organization after earning First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-America praise from Sports Illustrated and Third Team All-ACC distinction just a season ago.

Rumph joins Joe Giles-Harris, Matt Daniels, Jeremy Cash, Laken Tomlinson and DeVon Edwards as Blue Devils honored by Walter Camp in the last decade.

Rumph II has seen action in every game (25) in his Duke career and owns 72 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and 13 quarterback pressures. He has 16 games with two-plus tackles, including a career-high eight stops against Miami in 2019, and has recorded 2.0-plus tackles for loss five times with a career-best 4.0 coming at both Georgia Tech in 2018 and Middle Tennessee in 2019. The 4.0 tackles for loss matched the Duke single-game freshman record (2018) and rank him tied for seventh on the program's overall single-game TFL chart. The 6-3, 225-pound native of Gainesville, Fla., compiled 3.5 total sacks against Miami in 2019 to mark the second-highest single-game total in Duke history. Last year, his 6.5 sack total placed him tied with Phillip Alexander (2003) for ninth all-time on Duke's single-season charts. Rumph II heads into the upcoming season riding a 20-game tackle streak, dating back to Oct. 13, 2018 and is ranked as the No. 2 returning edge defender in the country by ESPN.com.

Bryce Jarvis Becomes Highest-Drafted Player in Duke History

Righthander Bryce Jarvis was selected No. 18 overall in the MLB Draft by Arizona, becoming Duke's second first-rounder ever and the highest selected Blue Devil in history.

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson's Former Agent Gives Details of Alleged Benefits

The agent suing Zion Williamson provided details about housing, cars and text message negotiations that strongly imply that the one-and-done star may have received benefits to attend Duke as the lawsuit took another dramatic turn.

ShawnKrest

Jay Bilas Responds to Duke A.D. Statement

Former Blue Devil player and assistant Jay Bilas responded to concerns over NIL rights raised by Duke athletics director Kevin White. Bilas, an outspoken critic of the NCAA, called White's statement "stunning in its tone deafness."

ShawnKrest

Duke Offers Four-Star Offensive Tackle P.J. Williams

Duke made its second offer to a member of Dickinson (Texas) High's football and basketball teams, reaching out to four-star 2022 offensive tackle Patrick "P.J." Williams.

ShawnKrest

Duke A.D. Kevin White Expresses Concern over NIL Legislation

Duke athletics director Kevin White has concerns over the new name-image-likeness legislation in the NCAA. He worries about the impact on recruiting, as well as the possibility that female athletes and Olympic sports could be shortchanged

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Top RB Target Trevion Cooley

Duke needs to add one or two running backs in the class of 2021, but the Blue Devils suffered a setback when top target Trevion Cooley, expected by many to choose Duke, committed to Louisville.

ShawnKrest

Mark Williams Fell For Duke When Attending Sister's Games

Incoming freshman big man Mark Williams has visited Cameron Indoor Stadium several times, while attending games of his sister Elizabeth--a women's legend and four-time All-ACC player.

ShawnKrest

Report: Jonathan Kuminga Reclassifies to Class of 2020

Jonathan Kuminga reportedly went through his high school's online graduation and has reclassified to the class of 2020, which will likely shake up the recruitment of the Duke target and possible G-League pro prospect.

ShawnKrest

Jalen Johnson, D.J. Steward Projected for 2021 Draft

While three Blue Devils still await the chance to be selected in the 2020 NBA draft, CBS has already looked to 2021, where two incoming Duke freshmen and one recruiting target are projected as first rounders.

ShawnKrest

Jeremy Roach, Jonathan Kuminga Among Top Freshmen

Duke signee Jeremy Roach and target Jonathan Kuminga are among the top incoming freshmen in the country, according to a list from CBSSports. Even though Kuminga is currently a 2021 recruit and may not ever play in college.

ShawnKrest