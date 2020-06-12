Chris Rumph II Named Preseason All-American

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has selected Duke redshirt junior defensive end to its 2020 Preseason All-America team.

Rumph II garnered second team preseason accolades from the organization after earning First Team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus, Second Team All-America praise from Sports Illustrated and Third Team All-ACC distinction just a season ago.

Rumph joins Joe Giles-Harris, Matt Daniels, Jeremy Cash, Laken Tomlinson and DeVon Edwards as Blue Devils honored by Walter Camp in the last decade.

Rumph II has seen action in every game (25) in his Duke career and owns 72 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and 13 quarterback pressures. He has 16 games with two-plus tackles, including a career-high eight stops against Miami in 2019, and has recorded 2.0-plus tackles for loss five times with a career-best 4.0 coming at both Georgia Tech in 2018 and Middle Tennessee in 2019. The 4.0 tackles for loss matched the Duke single-game freshman record (2018) and rank him tied for seventh on the program's overall single-game TFL chart. The 6-3, 225-pound native of Gainesville, Fla., compiled 3.5 total sacks against Miami in 2019 to mark the second-highest single-game total in Duke history. Last year, his 6.5 sack total placed him tied with Phillip Alexander (2003) for ninth all-time on Duke's single-season charts. Rumph II heads into the upcoming season riding a 20-game tackle streak, dating back to Oct. 13, 2018 and is ranked as the No. 2 returning edge defender in the country by ESPN.com.