BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

ShawnKrest

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II is projected to go early in the second round, according to a two-round mock 2021 NFL Draft published by Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network.

Rumph is projected to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the third pick of the second round, 35 pick overall.

According to the mock, he would be the ninth ACC player selected and second in round two, behind MIamis Quincy Roche, also an edge rusher. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley, Pitt defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen and Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham are projected to go in the first round.

Rumph would be the sixth edge rusher selected in the draft.

Rumph has been named to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Award, given to college football’s top defensive player. He was also chosen a preseason All-American by Athlon. He has been named the No. 2 returning edge rusher in college football by ESPN.

Duke has had five players selected in the NFL Draft since 2013, most recently first-rounder Daniel Jones, who went sixth overall to the Giants in 2019. The last Blue Devil defensive player drafted was cornerback Ross Cockrell, in 2014. The last Duke defensive lineman taken was Shawn Johnson, who transferred to Delaware before getting drafted in 2004.

Duke’s last second-rounder was Lennie Friedman, taken by the Broncos 60 overall in 1999.

The Bengals have never selected a Duke player in the Draft.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke Closes Campus to Juniors and Seniors

Duke's fall and winter sports teams are in limbo as the school announced that juniors and seniors will take online classes and are not allowed in campus dining halls, residence halls or social spaces. Athletes can apply for an exception, if they demonstrated special circumstances, which will be reviewed by the school.

ShawnKrest

Duke Gets Commitment From Safety Placide Djungu-Sungu

Duke got its 13th commitment in the class of 2021 and its first safety when Arlington (Texas) Martin High three-star Placide Djungu-Sungu chose the Blue Devils over Northwestern, Washington and Utah

ShawnKrest

Duke's Record Against Conference USA

Duke is scheduled to play two CUSA teams this year--Charlotte and Middle Tennessee. The Blue Devils are 8-1 against the conference all-time.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Cole Bishop

One of Duke's 11 candidates for Sports Illustrated All-American in its class of 2021 commits is safety-turned-linebacker Cole Bishop. We take a closer look at Bishop.

ShawnKrest

SI All-American Candidate Evaluation: Duke Commit Trent Broadnax

We continue looking at the SI All-American candidates in Duke's class of 2021 with an evaluation of one of the two wide receivers to have committed already: Trent Broadnax of Savannah, Ga's Benedictine Military School

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Returns to NBA Bubble, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson has returned to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Bubble after taking several days to attend to an urgent family medical emergency. The former Duke star will quarantine until Tuesday and be ready for Thursday's opening game.

ShawnKrest

Austin Rivers Leaves Houston Rockets, NBA Bubble

Former Duke star Austin Rivers has left the Houston Rockets and the NBA's Orlando Bubble to attend to an urgent family matter. He's expected back this weekend, which would give him time to quarantine before Houston's first game.

ShawnKrest

Duke Misses on Two SI All-American Candidates

Duke missed on a pair of SI All-American candidates when edge rusher Christian Burkhalter, who has had a Duke offer for a year, opted for Oregon. Wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton also committed to Virginia Tech.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Kara Lawson Announces Her Coaching Staff

Duke women's coach Kara Lawson said her priority in hiring a staff would be experience. Sure enough, her three assistants have combined for 46 years of coaching experience, including 13 as head coaches.

ShawnKrest

ACC Reportedly Considering Schedule Options for Football

The ACC is expected to make its decision on the football season some time next week, and it sounds like, regardless of what's decided, the currently posted schedules can be tossed in the trash. Here's the menu of items it's believed the league is choosing from.

ShawnKrest