Chris Rumph II Projected as Second Rounder in 2021 Draft

Duke defensive end Chris Rumph II is projected to go early in the second round, according to a two-round mock 2021 NFL Draft published by Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network.

Rumph is projected to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the third pick of the second round, 35 pick overall.

According to the mock, he would be the ninth ACC player selected and second in round two, behind MIamis Quincy Roche, also an edge rusher. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Florida State defensive lineman Marvin Wilson, Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley, Pitt defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, Florida State safety Hamsah Nasirildeen and Wake Forest edge rusher Carlos Basham are projected to go in the first round.

Rumph would be the sixth edge rusher selected in the draft.

Rumph has been named to the preseason watch list for the Nagurski Award, given to college football’s top defensive player. He was also chosen a preseason All-American by Athlon. He has been named the No. 2 returning edge rusher in college football by ESPN.

Duke has had five players selected in the NFL Draft since 2013, most recently first-rounder Daniel Jones, who went sixth overall to the Giants in 2019. The last Blue Devil defensive player drafted was cornerback Ross Cockrell, in 2014. The last Duke defensive lineman taken was Shawn Johnson, who transferred to Delaware before getting drafted in 2004.

Duke’s last second-rounder was Lennie Friedman, taken by the Broncos 60 overall in 1999.

The Bengals have never selected a Duke player in the Draft.