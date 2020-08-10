BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Commentary: The ACC Played On

ShawnKrest

When you’re going through hell, the old adage reads, keep going.

That appears to be the motto being used by the ACC and SEC, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the sports landscape.

Positive tests? We move forward.

Player opt outs? We move forward.

Potential non-conference foes drop out? We move forward.

Now, it appears the Big Ten and Pac-12 are calling it, flatlining their seasons on August 10, mere days after full-squad practices began, a decision that appears to be driven more out of fear of the players organizing a union than any new defeats in the battle against the virus.

That should have done it. With those two conferences falling, clearly, the rest of the sport would soon follow.

However, ACC commissioner John has shown in his two decades at the helm that he prefers chess to dominoes, and he sees steadfast in his determination.

We move forward.

Will it work? Maybe not. Maybe teams will get hit with a rash of positive tests. Maybe it’s just not feasible to play a full season of a sport as tightly quartered as football. But Swofford and his counterparts in the SEC are going to go down trying.

Here’s the thing: They may not be wrong.

The ACC announced its revised scheduling model the week before last, ironically on the same day that it appeared MLB’s 60-game experiment was about to fail. The Cardinals had just become the second team to have an outbreak of positive tests. Schedules were scrambled. The outlook was bleak. More teams were sure to follow.

Playing without a bubble was infeasible, critics charged. The travel made it impossible to continue.

And yet, MLB played on. Two weeks later, (apart from the Cardinals) they’re still playing. The season is now a third over, and successful completion of the season, while not assured, is at least in sight.

Perhaps the ACC and SEC can hold fall seasons, battling through the potholes and intense criticism sure to come. Perhaps, in December, Clemson and Alabama emerge as undefeated league champions and play in a New Year’s title game watched by the nation.

Perhaps the rest of the country plays football in spring, with Penn State and Oregon winning the Big Ten and Pac-12 respectively. They then play each other in a spring title game.

What then? Well, then we have Clemson and Penn State square off in a June game, dubbed The Playoff For All Seasons.

It could happen, and it could work to the extent that it all seemed planned out.

So the ACC and SEC move forward, borrowing a phrase from their players: "Let us try."

Times are tough, the future uncertain. We can wait and hope things are better in a few months, or we can push forward and try to overcome the obstacles now. Both are valid decisions, and there’s no reason college football needs to choose only one.

The ACC and SEC play on.

Whether they’re like the tortoise in the race against the hare or the band on the Titanic remains to be seen.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Rivers Has Career Game to Lead Duke's Sunday NBA Stars

Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points to lead Duke's NBA Sunday heroes. Zion Williamson returned after missing a game to score 25 and JJ Redick had 31 off the bench.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Jack Wohlabaugh on Practice: Shields on Facemasks the Only Difference

Duke center Jack Wohlabaugh said that practice feels normal, other than the special facemask shields the players are using to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ShawnKrest

Duke NBA Update: Seth Curry Returns From Injury, Gary Trent Jr. Continues to Hit

Seth Curry returned from a leg injury that kept him out of the last two games. Gary Trent Jr. continued his hot shooting with his third 20-point game in the last four. Quinn Cook had his second-best scoring game of the year as Duke's NBA Bubble players had a big Saturday

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Finalists for NBA Awards

Zion Williamson is one of three finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He would join Grant Hill, Elton Brand and Kyrie Irving if he wins. Brandon Ingram is a finalist for Most Improved, an award a Duke player has never won

ShawnKrest

Duke's Michael Carter II: Returning to Practice Was "a Breath of Fresh Air"

Duke safety Michael Carter II is a senior on one of the deepest units of the team. He was ready to get his final season started, calling the first day of practice "a breath of fresh air"

ShawnKrest

Zion Williamson Gets Rested, Brandon Ingram Leads Way for Duke NBA Players

Zion Williamson sat out the second game of a back-to-back, giving JJ Redick a start. Brandon Ingram, Jayson Tatum and Frank Jackson were the leading scorers for Duke's NBA contingent in Friday Bubble action

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: 98 Percent of Our Players Arrived In Shape

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said the first day of practice was the most fun he's had since March. The Blue Devils arrived ready to work--Cutcliffe estimated that 98 percent of them were in shape when they came back

ShawnKrest

Two Blue Devils Opt Out of Season

Backup offensive lineman Jacob Rimmer and long snapper Ben Wyatt will sit out this season for Duke, coach David Cutcliffe announced. Both are opting out of the season due to concern over COVID-19.

ShawnKrest

Big Games for Gary Trent, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram on Thursday

It was a busy Thursday in the Orlando Bubble. Gary Trent Jr. put up 27 points with a career high in threes. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each put up two dozen points, and Quinn Cook got his first start as a Laker

ShawnKrest

Duke Finds Out Its Non-Conference Foe, Schedule Dates

Duke will end its regular season with a home game against Florida State on Dec. 5, its latest regular season game since 1930. The Blue Devils also learned its non-conference opponent and the dates of its 11 games.

ShawnKrest

by

Quierra Luck