Could Coach David Cutcliffe Be Fired?

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe has transformed Duke football from one of the nation’s worst programs to a perennial bowl contender.

That would seem to give him plenty of leeway to survive a down year or two. According to oddsmakers at BetOnline, however, he is the seventh most likely ACC coach to be fired first this season.

The outlet pegs the odds at Cutcliffe being first ACC coach fired at 12/1.

The six coaches more likely than Cutcliffe to be the first ACC coach ousted include Syracuse’s Dino Babers. Coming off a 5-7 season, Babers and the Orange are off to an 0-2 start. BetOnline makes him the 8/5 favorite to be fired.

Despite winning his opener over Wake Forest, NC State’s Dave Doeren is next most likely at 2/1.

Tied for third on the list are Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente and Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi at 6/1. Tech has not played yet this year. Pitt is off to a 2-0 start.

Next on the list are Manny Diaz, who has Miami off to a 2-0 start in his second year, and Mike Norvell, who lost his first game as FSU head coach. Both are 10/1 to be fired.

First ACC head coach fired

Dino Babers, Syracuse 8/5

Dave Doeren, NC State 2/1

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech 6/1

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt 6/1

Manny Diaz, Miami 10/1

Mike Norvell, Florida State 10/1

David Cutcliffe, Duke 12/1

Mack Brown, North Carolina 14/1

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech 16/1

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest 20/1

Jeff Hafley, Boston College 20/1

Scott Satterfield, Louisville 20/1

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia 25/1

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame 33/1

Dabo Swinney, Clemson 100/1

A Box Score From Duke's First Scrimmage Video

Joey Baker led all scorers and Jordan Goldwire dished out an assist every 41 seconds. We put together a box score from the highlights of Duke's first 5-on-5 scrimmage.

ShawnKrest

Duke Loses Mark Gilbert, Josh Blackwell to Injury

One of the strong points of Duke's defense was a deep, experienced set of corners. Two games in, that will be tested as both of Duke's starters underwent surgery and are out indefinitely

ShawnKrest

Duke's Ben Frye: "We've Got to Earn the Right to Rush the Passer"

Duke has done well with rushing the passer this year, but DT Ben Frye says the Blue Devils need to stop the run before they can worry about going after quarterbacks

ShawnKrest

An Early Look at Duke's Basketball Schedule

The college basketball season is slowly coming into shape. Here's a look at what we know about Duke's schedule, including the rumored "event" it might be hosting.

ShawnKrest

Duke Basketball Continues Social Justice Work

Duke provided an update on how its current and former players have continued to work for social justice. Reggie Love, Nate James, Nolan Smith and Grant Hill are among the former players taking a leadership role.

ShawnKrest

by

Dukerulz

David Cutcliffe: "We've Got to Be Mentally Tougher Than That"

Duke won't have scouting film on its first three opponents, which makes game prep tough, but after losing the first two games, David Cutcliffe says, "We've got to be mentally tougher than that"

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Evaluates How He's Doing at Playcaller

Duke coach David Cutcliffe has taken over as playcaller for the offense, but the Blue Devils have struggled to put up points this year, so it's time for a self-evaluation. Here's how he thinks he's doing.

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Victor Dimukeje Ties Duke Record With Second Player of Week Award

Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje just missed tying a school record with 3.5 sacks on Saturday, but he tied a Duke mark with his second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week Award.

ShawnKrest

How Duke Comes Back From 0-2

Duke is 0-2 on the season, but David Cutcliffe says the team can improve quickly by practicing well. He also addresses many of the things that need to be fixed

ShawnKrest

Duke's Victor Dimukeje on Huge Day Against Boston College

Duke defensive end Victor Dimukeje came a half sack shy of the school record, a mark that has stood 71 years, when he brought down the Boston College quarterback 3.5 times.

ShawnKrest