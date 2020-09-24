David Cutcliffe has transformed Duke football from one of the nation’s worst programs to a perennial bowl contender.

That would seem to give him plenty of leeway to survive a down year or two. According to oddsmakers at BetOnline, however, he is the seventh most likely ACC coach to be fired first this season.

The outlet pegs the odds at Cutcliffe being first ACC coach fired at 12/1.

The six coaches more likely than Cutcliffe to be the first ACC coach ousted include Syracuse’s Dino Babers. Coming off a 5-7 season, Babers and the Orange are off to an 0-2 start. BetOnline makes him the 8/5 favorite to be fired.

Despite winning his opener over Wake Forest, NC State’s Dave Doeren is next most likely at 2/1.

Tied for third on the list are Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente and Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi at 6/1. Tech has not played yet this year. Pitt is off to a 2-0 start.

Next on the list are Manny Diaz, who has Miami off to a 2-0 start in his second year, and Mike Norvell, who lost his first game as FSU head coach. Both are 10/1 to be fired.

First ACC head coach fired

Dino Babers, Syracuse 8/5

Dave Doeren, NC State 2/1

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech 6/1

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt 6/1

Manny Diaz, Miami 10/1

Mike Norvell, Florida State 10/1

David Cutcliffe, Duke 12/1

Mack Brown, North Carolina 14/1

Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech 16/1

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest 20/1

Jeff Hafley, Boston College 20/1

Scott Satterfield, Louisville 20/1

Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia 25/1

Brian Kelly, Notre Dame 33/1

Dabo Swinney, Clemson 100/1