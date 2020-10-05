SI.com
Could Duke's Schedule Help Blue Devils Turn Around the Season?

Duke has started the season on a four-game losing streak. While the Blue Devils certainly expected to be better coming out of the gate, the team is still holding out hope that it can turn things around.

A big reason why Duke may be right has nothing to do with a change in scheme or personnel. It involves an often-overlooked factor in a team’s record—the schedule.

In their first four games, the Blue Devils faced two teams that are still undefeated and two teams ranked in this week’s AP top 25. Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Virginia and Boston College are currently a combined 7-2.

Duke’s remaining seven opponents have combined for the same number of wins—seven—with a total of 11 losses. The next three opponents for Duke are a combined 2-5, including one team who have yet to win a game. After that, aside from current AP No. 7 UNC, Duke does not play a team that currently has a winning record the rest of the way.

The point differential shows a similar shift in strength of schedule. The first four opponents Duke faced outscored foes 295-182, an average of 28 more points per team. Only Virginia, who has both scored and allowed 61 points so far does not have a scoring advantage over opponents.

The remaining opponents have been outscored by an average of 10 points per team, 488-559. Undefeated UNC and Wake Forest, who scored 66 points against an overmatched Campbell team last week, are the only two of the seven remaining foes who have outscored their opponents.

