DukeMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Coach Cut: Secondary Recruits: "May Be the Best Tackling Group We've Signed"

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is excited about Duke’s class of 2020.

“We got better this morning,” Cutcliffe announced to start his Signing Day press conference.

Cutcliffe announced the Blue Devils’ 16-player class.

“I think diversity would be the way I would describe this class,” Cutcliffe said. “It was not enormously large in number.”

The Blue Devils signed three offensive linemen—Graham Barton, Calib Perez and Gary Smith III—and two defensive linemen—Michael Reese and Aeneas Peebles.

“On the offensive line and defensive line, we helped ourselves,” Cutcliffe said, saying the new Blue Devils have “size, strength and explosiveness.”

“If you’ve seen their highlights, I think the highlights are very indicitvie of what those linemen have been throughout their career,” he said.

Cutcliffe then ran through the defensive recruits by position group.

Linebackers (Dorian Mausi, Christian Hood, Ryan Smith): “I really love that group. Point A to Point B, what they do getting one place to other may be the quickest I’ve seen. The versatility, speed and explosiveness at that position is really special.”

Secondary (Jaylen Stinson, Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Da’Quan Johnson): “They’re fun to watch. The competitiveness and spirit of those guys is one of the things I noticed early on as we were recruiting them. Goodness gracious, they’re really special people. I know they can cover, but what I love about the guys we’re going to be playing with in the secondary is they are proven tacklers, which you can’t substitute for. One of the things years ago a really great defensive coordinator told me, ‘If a guy’s not a really great tackler, don’t sign him.’ The longer I stay in the business, to think you can teach someone to be a good tackler, generally you can’t. This may be the best tackling group we’ve signed.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Coach Cutcliffe Breaks Down 2020 Recruits on Offense

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe gives a rundown on the offensive signees, including QB Luca Diamont. Watch

Five Newly-Signed Blue Devil Recruits Enrolling in January

ShawnKrest

Five members of the 16-man class signed by Duke on NSD will enroll in January and participate in spring practice. Read more.

Duke Lands WR Jontavis Robertson in NSD Morning Coup.

ShawnKrest

Duke finished a wild 14 minute run on NSD morning by signing uncommitted WR target Jontavis Robertson. Read more.

Duke Flips Purdue Commit Jaylen Stinson

ShawnKrest

Duke added to its class of 2020 in a frantic 8:00 hour, including a flip of a cornerback who appeared headed for Purdue. Read more

Duke Completes Flip on Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Former Troy commit Da'Quan Johnson signed with Duke early on NSD, setting off a frantic several minutes for the Blue Devils. Read more.

Duke National Signing Day Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke's Class of 2020 joins the Blue Devils. We have live updates all day long.

WATCH: Coach K Commits NCAA Violation

ShawnKrest

Duke self-reported an NCAA recruiting violation resulting from coach Mike Krzyzewski mentioning a 2020 prospect. You can learn more about it and watch the violation here.

Duke Ranked 13th in Initial NET Ratings

ShawnKrest

The first analytical ratings of the basketball season, which will eventually be used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, were released, and Duke was surprisingly low. Read more.