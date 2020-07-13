BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

ShawnKrest

Duke’s defense should be the strength of the team this season, and David Cutcliffe was enthusiastic as he broke down the position groups.

“I’m excited about our planning, defensively,” he said. “The meetings that we’ve had. I’m excited about our personnel.”

Duke returns one of the top edge rushing prospects in college football in Chris Rumph, with Victor Dimukeje lined up opposite him.

“I like the fact that if you look at us up front, we have disruptive people that are going to be difficult to deal with,” Cutcliffe said.

Linebacker will be in transition, after last year’s leader, Koby Quansah, graduated. But there are plenty of talented candidates to step up and replace him.

“We have speed—the best speed we’ve had at linebacker—and actually, size,” Cutcliffe said. “The two starters—Brandon Hill and Shaka Heyward both—they can fly, and they’re big 6-foot-3 rangy guys.”

The secondary returns most of last season’s contributors and adds a familiar face from the past in Mark Gilbert, who missed all of last season recovering from injury.

“With Mark Gilbert returning, and he practiced well in the spring, I have no reason to believe he’s not going to start well this fall,” Cutcliffe said. “I think it’ll be the best secondary group that we’ve had and quite possibly the deepest. We’re going to be an aggressive defensive football team. I like what our coaches have put together. I like the fact that we’ve been able to have some meetings and got a lot of our install done. Our players have retained well. They’ve been really into it. I’m excited about that side of the ball.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe previewed the Blue Devils offense heading into camp. Coach Cut is taking over the scheming and playcalling and promises "We're changing some things over there"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Jonathan Kuminga Ready to Decide

Top recruiting prospect Jonathan Kuminga has made up his mind. He will choose a school--or a direct trip to the pros--on Thursday, July 16. Kuminga could also choose to reclassify from 2021 to 2020.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Focusing on Kara Lawson as Women's Coach

Duke has reportedly identified its top candidate for women's basketball head coach. The Blue Devils are believed to be talking to former WNBA All-Star and current Celtics assistant Kara Lawson.

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

The need for social distancing will force David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff to get creative. That will mean outdoor meetings and plenty of walk-throughs--"coaching on the grass" as his high school coach said.

ShawnKrest

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest