David Cutcliffe on Casey Holman's Fast Recovery From Neck Injury

ShawnKrest

Duke had a scary moment in the loss to Syracuse two weeks ago. Redshirt freshman left tackle Casey Holman went down with an apparent neck injury and was motionless on the field for several minutes, before being carted off on a stretcher.

Holman’s tests were all positive, however, and not only is he feeling fine, but he started last week’s game at Wake Forest.

Coach David Cutcliffe talke about Holman’s progress, starting with the night of the Syracuse game.

“I talked to his mom and dad that night, in the middle of the night. I talked to him briefly. He was in good spirits and you know surprisingly felt good,” he said. “So, the next day when Doc looked at him, he was very pleased. On Monday, all the rehab, all the work – everything ended up being muscular. Once you can regain strength—they're not just going to put anybody out there—you got to have full strength and full range of motion you know with your neck. He wasn't there Tuesday, so we didn't practice him Tuesday. But by Wednesday, he was at full strength and full range of motion. So, he was able to practice. He was all excited.”

It seems surprising that he was able to return so quickly, but since he had no bone, joint or nerve damage, there was no reason to hold him out.

“It wasn’t—quote—a dangerous thing,” Cutcliffe said. “What he felt and anybody that's ever played feels it, it's not pleasant when that nerve rips down your body and you know you pinched a nerve at some degree, you do lose feeling. I told ya'll the encouraging thing for me, because I've been around it a long time, was when I saw him scratch his nose when it itched. That's a good sign. Number one, that you can even feel your nose itch. Number two, they were trying to tell him not to move and he was (wiping at his nose). I felt pretty decent there and I'm no doctor so I've listened to them, but that did encourage me, you know. You ever have a stinger? They hurt, don't they? If they're really bad they don't feel good. It is almost like paralysis. I dislocated my jaw and it got stuck and a nerve went all the way down. I could see my jaw hanging. You’re not supposed to get hit like that, but I was too slow. They did a CAT scan for something else a couple years ago and said, ‘There’s something wrong with your jaw. You don’t have any cartilage or anything.’ I said, ‘I know.’”

Cutcliffe: Duke's Bad Tackling Gave Wake Forest Extra 140 Yards

ShawnKrest
Duke had been solid against the run but has struggled in recent weeks. David Cutcliffe blames poor tackling technique, which gave Wake Forest more than 140 yards after contact. Watch

Duke's Bowl Hopes Fading As More Teams Get Eligible

ShawnKrest
Two teams earned their sixth wins in early Thanksgiving Week action, making the odds of Duke getting a bowl bid as a five win team even longer. Read the full details on the Blue Devils situation here.

Duke Scoring List: Stephen F. Austin

ShawnKrest
Duke suffered a shocking loss, but the Blue Devils still made progress on the scoring list, plus a new contender in the Camerons in Cameron Indoor scoring list. Read the full report here

Coach K: "It's Not Okay to Play Like That. Not Acceptable"

ShawnKrest
Coach Mike Krzyzewski was upset with Duke's free throw shooting, and the fact that they had so many free throws instead of finishing plays. He was very blunt about his message to the team afterward. Watch

What's Next For Duke: "Gotta Get Tough. Gotta Get Tough Quick"

ShawnKrest
Duke suffered a shocking loss to Stephen F. Austin. What's next? Coach K put it bluntly: "Gotta get tough. Gotta get tough quick." Watch.

Coach K Rips Duke's Effort: "They Thought They Were Going to Win"

ShawnKrest
Coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled no punches after Duke's upset loss, saying that no matter what he told the team during timeout, "They thought they were going to win." Watch his comments

Key Play Breakdown: SFA's Final Shot Beats Duke

ShawnKrest
There were plenty of reasons why Duke was upset by Stephen F. Austin--shaky defense in the paint, turnovers, lack of effort and discipline. All of them came into play in the final few seconds of the game, resulting in a SFA highlight. Read more

Anatomy of an Upset: How Duke Lost

ShawnKrest
Duke was upset by a Quadrant IV team at home. How does that happen? A perfect storm of great play by the underdog and the Blue Devils leaving the door open. Read more

Duke Suffers Upset of the Season

ShawnKrest
The No. 1 Blue Devils lost to the No. 264 Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, ending a 150-game, 19 year non-conference winning streak at Cameron Indoor Stadium. "We stunk," Coach Mike Krzyzewski said. Read more.

Duke vs. Stephen F Austin: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
Duke faces its lowest-rated opponent of the non-conference season when Stephen F Austin, No. 264 in KenPom, visits Cameron Indoor. We'll be here with analysis and updates all game long.