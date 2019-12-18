David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

Coach David Cutcliffe updated the media on several injured Duke players, after first teasing the media for turning his recruiting press conference, “into ask me about other people.”

Cornerback Mark Gilbert, who hasn’t played since dislocating his hip on Sept. 7, 2018. He recently posted a workout video where he seemed to be moving well.

“He’s doing good,” Cutcliffe said. “He’s moving around pretty good right now. Will he get there by spring? I don’t know. His spirits are phenomenal. I really appreciate Mark’s leadership this entire season. He took the role of counselor to those DBs and I’m very appreciative. Seeing the growth Mark’s having is fun for me as a person, and what it’s going to be as a player, I believe.”

Cutcliffe also confirmed that Duke didn’t recruit a running back in this class because of who the team had returning.

“It’s not what we were out there seeking,” he said. “We like the guys we have right now. We moved Jordan Waters from last year’s class. We thought he was going to play DB, but right now, we’re not going to move him away from running back. I like him.”

As for the injured running backs who missed all (Marvin Hubbard) or most (Brittain Brown) of this season: “I can’t say for sure on Marvin (for spring practice). Brittain for sure. Marvin had to overcome so much, but he assures me he’s still the fastest person on our team. For a second, I think Damond (Philyaw-Johnson) is. So I’m looking forward to that race, for his sake. Bragging rights. But Brittain, I hope in the spring. I don’t know about Marvin. I’m just waiting.”