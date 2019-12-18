DukeMaven
David Cutcliffe Gives Update on Mark Gilbert, Injured RBs

ShawnKrest

Coach David Cutcliffe updated the media on several injured Duke players, after first teasing the media for turning his recruiting press conference, “into ask me about other people.”

Cornerback Mark Gilbert, who hasn’t played since dislocating his hip on Sept. 7, 2018. He recently posted a workout video where he seemed to be moving well.

“He’s doing good,” Cutcliffe said. “He’s moving around pretty good right now. Will he get there by spring? I don’t know. His spirits are phenomenal. I really appreciate Mark’s leadership this entire season. He took the role of counselor to those DBs and I’m very appreciative. Seeing the growth Mark’s having is fun for me as a person, and what it’s going to be as a player, I believe.”

Cutcliffe also confirmed that Duke didn’t recruit a running back in this class because of who the team had returning.

“It’s not what we were out there seeking,” he said. “We like the guys we have right now. We moved Jordan Waters from last year’s class. We thought he was going to play DB, but right now, we’re not going to move him away from running back. I like him.”

As for the injured running backs who missed all (Marvin Hubbard) or most (Brittain Brown) of this season: “I can’t say for sure on Marvin (for spring practice). Brittain for sure. Marvin had to overcome so much, but he assures me he’s still the fastest person on our team. For a second, I think Damond (Philyaw-Johnson) is. So I’m looking forward to that race, for his sake. Bragging rights. But Brittain, I hope in the spring. I don’t know about Marvin. I’m just waiting.”

Football

Don't Talk to David Cutcliffe About a Recruit's Star Rating

ShawnKrest

All 16 of Duke's recruits are three-stars. That means nothing to David Cutcliffe, though. He's got his own rating system. Watch

Cutcliffe: Remaining 2020 Targets Are Offensive Line, Secondary

ShawnKrest

Other news: Duke will only look at players they recruited in high school for transfers. Luca Diamont will compete with Gunnar Holmberg for starting job. Read more

Coach Cutcliffe Breaks Down 2020 Recruits on Offense

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe gives a rundown on the offensive signees, including QB Luca Diamont. Watch

Cutcliffe: Duke Secondary "May Be the Best Tackling Group We've Signed"

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe went through the Blue Devils' 2020 defensive recruits by position group. Watch.

Five Newly-Signed Blue Devil Recruits Enrolling in January

ShawnKrest

Five members of the 16-man class signed by Duke on NSD will enroll in January and participate in spring practice. Read more.

Duke Lands WR Jontavis Robertson in NSD Morning Coup.

ShawnKrest

Duke finished a wild 14 minute run on NSD morning by signing uncommitted WR target Jontavis Robertson. Read more.

Duke Flips Purdue Commit Jaylen Stinson

ShawnKrest

Duke added to its class of 2020 in a frantic 8:00 hour, including a flip of a cornerback who appeared headed for Purdue. Read more

Duke Completes Flip on Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Former Troy commit Da'Quan Johnson signed with Duke early on NSD, setting off a frantic several minutes for the Blue Devils. Read more.

Duke National Signing Day Open Thread

ShawnKrest

Duke's Class of 2020 joins the Blue Devils. We have live updates all day long.

WATCH: Coach K Commits NCAA Violation

ShawnKrest

Duke self-reported an NCAA recruiting violation resulting from coach Mike Krzyzewski mentioning a 2020 prospect. You can learn more about it and watch the violation here.