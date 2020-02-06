Duke coach David Cutcliffe didn’t have many signees to discuss on the traditional February National Signing Day. The bulk of Duke’s class had their letters of intent in by the December early signing period. The Blue Devils did flip one prospect from Boston College over the holiday season, however.

“We are thrilled to have signed Addison Penn this morning from Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and Dallas,” Cutcliffe said. “He’s a tremendous young man, from a tremendous family. He plays center and played at an extremely high level. He’s really going to make a difference for us up front.”

Duke also unveiled two recent graduate transfer to the program: Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice and Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. There was another transfer from earlier in the offseason, however, former Michigan defensive back J’Marick Woods, who is already enrolled at Duke.

“J’Marick is here,” Cutcliffe said. “I probably shouldn’t have left him off the list, but yes, he is here and looks good. He’s been in our morning runs. He’s been eager. He’s healthy. So we’re definitely excited about J’Marick.”

Also nearly healthy is former All-ACC cornerback Mark Gilbert, who missed all of last season with injury.

“Mark is running. But I would not say he’s cleared yet for spring, but he looks really good and it’s fun to see him smile. He’s been a warrior throughout this entire time, and Mark’s back smiling when he’s running. That’s always a good sign. And he’s running well.”

While Cutcliffe couldn’t mention him by name, he also referred to Duke’s ongoing pursuit of 2020 athlete An’Darius Coffey, who was choosing between Duke and Memphis. There were reports that he signed with Duke later in the day, but there’s been no confirmation yet from Coffey or Duke.

“You never know,” Cutcliffe said of the chance of adding to the class (presumably with Coffey). “There’s always a possibility, but strange things happen in this business. You’re just kind of … at some point, you’re always going to be waiting. I don’t know if waiting is the right word, but not sure exactly what all’s happening all the time. But we’ll see.”