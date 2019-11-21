Duke
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe doesn’t want his coaches or players saying they’re frustrated, because he thinks that implies that problems have no solutions. There’s another word that he considers crucially important when talking to and about his team: accountability.

“The thing with accountability … When you look at football, my approach every time is to always look, and there's no order here, you look at attitudes and spirit and enthusiasm where it is or where it isn't,” Cutcliffe said during his weekly press conference prior to the game at Wake Forest. “You look at scheme, and then you look at personnel, and you have to take all three into account when you come into accountability. Where is each and every part of it. It comes through meetings with the coaches, meetings with the players, and evaluations of film. You don't just grade technique, you grade effort, and that's what we do all the time.”

Accountability always needs to be present, not just when things aren’t going right. “The accountability isn't necessarily any greater when you're getting beat,” he said. “It's what I always want to see is that all of us have accountability.”

Cutcliffe also turned to one of his former players, and a current member of the Carolina Panthers’ secondary.

“Ross Cockrell said it best, way back when,” Cutcliffe recalled. “He said we have two choices. We can run to it or we can run from it. The best choice is always and only to run to it. That's what Duke football should be.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch

Duke Moves to Number One In Country

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the fourth consecutive season Duke has topped the poll at some point. The Blue Devils have been No. 1 in 143 weeks, more than any other team. Read more

Duke's Best and Worst Lineups Against Georgia State

ShawnKrest
0

Coach Mike Krzyzewski used 19 lineups against Georgia State, but only eight of them were brand new, his fewest of the season. We look at all the lineups for the game, as well as Duke's best and worst for the year. Read more

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgia State

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones scored 31 points in the win over Georgia State and passed some of his point guard predecessors in the process. Get the full Duke Scoring List update.

Duke - Syracuse Football: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

Duke and Syracuse square off with both teams in desperate need of a win. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and need two wins in the final three games to become bowl eligible. The Orange have lost four in a row and need to win out. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long

Coach K on Tre Jones: "He Put on a Hell of a Performance"

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones scored a career high 31 points on Friday, with six assists and four steals, earning him praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski. Watch Coach K's comments on his point guard here