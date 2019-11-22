Duke
Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest

Duke suffered a 49-6 loss to Syracuse at home last week, and afterward, some players said that the Blue Devils were outworked by the Orange.

“I mean those are some things that I said to our team,” Cutcliffe said. “I didn't use those exact words, but I didn't think our effort level throughout the game matched theirs. That's not typical of a Duke football team.”

Now Duke needs to bounce back from the disappointing loss and snap a four-game slump.

“Well the first thing is you can't pile things up,” Cutcliffe said. “We've got more than Syracuse. You can go back to the week before. You can go a lot of places with this particular team. All we can do and the only thing we can do is worry about the current week, this game. In football, I've often found it's harder to give up big victories and put them behind you than it is defeats. I mentioned that for 44 years only six losing seasons, but tough losses along the way you know. When you face those, there's your moment. Those are your chances to have a defining moment. You're not going to be defeated by them and you're not going to let yourself be defined by a loss, but you are inwardly going to know who you are.”

It sounds like a cliché, but Cutcliffe wants the team to dig deep.

“At your darkest moments, I'm not talking about team, I'm talking about individual, I learned that early in life there lies your best,” he said. “It's in there. All you have to do is seek it. It's in there. That's where effort lives. That's where every bit of this lives. It's not a cliché. It's real. I think when I said you run to it, not from it, that clearly defines all of these responses. Everybody has to make their own decision. My job is to evaluate everybody in that process. We're still in that process, if that makes sense.”

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest
0

David Cutcliffe said he's not the one to pull Duke out of its losing streak. Not that he's not up to the task, it's just a job for the players. Watch

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke Scoring List Update: California

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones moved past his brother, Tyus in an important statistical category on Thursday. Read more.

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch