Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest

Two years ago, Duke entered the final two weeks of the season needing to win out to reach a bowl. The team is in the same situation this year, but coach David Cutcliffe isn’t harping on that past experience.

“That's what they remember, what they know,” he said. “Anything I remember or I know I don't ever share that, because the total focus from a coaching standpoint is on the current moment. You know they talk. You hope seniors are giving young people hope in conversation. Captains – that's a role that they should play. But what we all have to be focused on is who we are, not what we are. Being the right kind of people is the best way to handle adversity. Yes, you can turn things. I've been around a lot of programs that have had to do that. Have had great Novembers to finish to be where you wanted to be because that's when all the decisions are made. But we can't do anything now about Tuesday's practice. In front of us is Wednesday's practice, and that's really where we are.”

Cutcliffe also isn’t focusing on last year’s game with Wake Forest, when Duke lost at home, 59-7.

I mean you're going to look at it,” he said. “As a coach we study every annual opponent and because the coaches are the same, the approach, what we did poorly, what were the circumstances. Obviously, the game to some level and degree was certainly an outlier. But you do learn from scheme for one thing. … I don't bring it up but that's a natural response from a player you know. I mean that's who they are. They're competitors. They remember those things and you hope you have competitors. But you know because you say something has nothing to do with the outcome. Outcome is all about your work and what your input is. I don’t ever ride that emotional wave as a tool of inspiration, because I think it’s pretty shallow, and it doesn’t last.”

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch

Duke Moves to Number One In Country

Duke is ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the fourth consecutive season Duke has topped the poll at some point. The Blue Devils have been No. 1 in 143 weeks, more than any other team. Read more

Duke's Best and Worst Lineups Against Georgia State

Coach Mike Krzyzewski used 19 lineups against Georgia State, but only eight of them were brand new, his fewest of the season. We look at all the lineups for the game, as well as Duke's best and worst for the year. Read more

Duke Scoring List Update: Georgia State

Tre Jones scored 31 points in the win over Georgia State and passed some of his point guard predecessors in the process. Get the full Duke Scoring List update.

Duke - Syracuse Football: Gameday Open Thread

Duke and Syracuse square off with both teams in desperate need of a win. The Blue Devils have lost three straight and need two wins in the final three games to become bowl eligible. The Orange have lost four in a row and need to win out. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long

Coach K on Tre Jones: "He Put on a Hell of a Performance"

Tre Jones scored a career high 31 points on Friday, with six assists and four steals, earning him praise from coach Mike Krzyzewski. Watch Coach K's comments on his point guard here