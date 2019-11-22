Duke
Cutcliffe: "I'm Not Going to Pull Them Out" of Slump

ShawnKrest

Duke has lost four straight games and needs to win its final two to become bowl eligible.

While David Cutcliffe has done plenty of coaching over his career and has a long list of accomplishments, he said he can’t be the one to pull the team out of this tailspin. That job is up to the players, specifically his more experienced ones.

“I think players always have to be relied on in the toughest of times,” he said. “When you have a championship team, they win it. It's them. When things aren't going well, and I've said this, I do own it 100 percent. But to pull yourself out – I'm not going to pull them out of it. I may help get them there. You know, I mean that. I own this where we are right now, but they have to go inside, and nobody is so resilient that they don't need people to help pull with them.”

The older players need to set the example for the younger ones, Cutcliffe believes.

“That's where player and peer—not pressure, peer support—lies,” he said. “That's extremely important for your upperclassmen to be that. If we've trained them properly throughout our program in the time they've been here whether they're fourth-year seniors or fifth-year senior or in Edgar (Cerenord)'s case a sixth-year senior. Let's pray and hope they've learned how to do that before now, you know.”

Cutcliffe still doesn’t want the team focusing on bowl eligibility. The reason is obvious:

“Because we can’t play two games at one time,” he said. “That’s pretty simple.”

Cal One of 13 Teams With Winning Mark Against Coach K

ShawnKrest
1 1

Coach K has the opportunity to even his record against Cal on Thursday. The Golden Bears are 2-1 against Krzyzewski, one of just 13 teams with a winning mark against the sport's winningest coach. Read more.

Duke - Georgetown: Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke plays Georgetown at Madison Square Garden for the 2K Empire Classic title. A win would give Duke its 20th regular season tourney title under Coach K. They'll have to go through former Wolfpack big man Omer Yurtseven to earn it. Keep up with our updates and analysis all game long.

Success in Classroom Boosts Duke's Bowl Prospects

ShawnKrest
0

Duke needs to win out to become bowl eligible. Or, if Duke can win a fifth game, the Blue Devils may get into the postseason due to its APR success. Read more to find the full details.

Cutcliffe Not Using Last Year's 59-7 Loss to Wake As Motivation

ShawnKrest
1

Duke lost at home to Wake Forest last season, 59-7, but David Cutcliffe doesn't plan to use that blowout game as a way to motivate his team. He called the score an outlier and said that type of motivation is shallow. Watch

Cutcliffe: When You Face Tough Losses, There's Your Moment

ShawnKrest
0

Duke suffered a disappointing loss to Syracuse last week. Coach David Cutcliffe says that gives the Blue Devils a chance to have their defining moment. Watch

David Cutcliffe on Accountability: "We Can Run To It Or We Can Run From It"

ShawnKrest
1

David Cutcliffe wants his players and coaches to be accountable. He said that the team could either run to it or run from it, and running to it is always the way to go. Watch his comments here

David Cutcliffe: I Hate the Word Frustrated

ShawnKrest
1

Duke hasn't had as much success as David Cutcliffe wanted, but he takes issue with calling it a bad season, and he doesn't want anyone feeling frustrated. Watch his comments here

Duke Scoring List Update: California

ShawnKrest
0

Tre Jones moved past his brother, Tyus in an important statistical category on Thursday. Read more.

Duke - California Gameday Open Thread

ShawnKrest
0

No. 1 Duke takes on Cal in the semifinals of the 2K Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden. Stay with us all night for observations and analysis.

Will Taylor Credits Burger King For Bulking Him Up

ShawnKrest
1 0

Duke center Will Taylor made his starting debut last week. His twin brother, John, is the team's long snapper but Will outweighs him by 60 pounds. The reason? He suspects Burger King. Watch