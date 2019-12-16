Signing Day Drama for Duke: Target Da'Quan Johnson Decommits From Troy

Duke’s late recruiting push appeared to be close to bearing more fruit on Sunday night. The Blue Devils landed three-star linebacker Ryan Smith in a 12-day span after offering a scholarship, luring him away from Louisville.

They also appeared to be close to landing three-star athlete Da’Quan Johnson, who also received a scholarship offer on Dec. 3.

A 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounder from Flomaton, Alabama, Johnson had been committed to Troy since August 2.

Three days after Duke extended its offer, Johnson traveled to Durham for an official visit. A week later, he announced that he was decommitting from the Trojans.

“After talking with my family. I would like to announce my de-commitment from the Troy University. I sincerely thank all of the coaches at Troy for recruiting me, especially Coach Hall. This is my decision!” he posted on Twitter. He’s referring to Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall.

Johnson is rated No. 1,820 in the class and No. 146 at athlete, according to 247Sports. He was the Alabama Class 3A Back of the Year as a junior, running for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also played safety in high school, which is where Troy expected to use him.

Johnson’s highlight film is filled with big plays on both side of the ball. As a quarterback, he combines speed and power to be particularly dangerous on RPOs. He’s quick enough to avoid contact and tough enough to engage it and pound through potential tacklers.

He also shows strong anticipation and closing speed on defense and a willingness to hit.

While Johnson hasn’t committed to the Blue Devils, Duke is believed to be his biggest new suitor. The decision to reopen his recruitment has to be interpreted as a positive sign.