Signing Day Drama for Duke: Target Da'Quan Johnson Decommits From Troy

ShawnKrest

Duke’s late recruiting push appeared to be close to bearing more fruit on Sunday night. The Blue Devils landed three-star linebacker Ryan Smith in a 12-day span after offering a scholarship, luring him away from Louisville.

They also appeared to be close to landing three-star athlete Da’Quan Johnson, who also received a scholarship offer on Dec. 3.

A 5-foot-11.5, 175 pounder from Flomaton, Alabama, Johnson had been committed to Troy since August 2.

Three days after Duke extended its offer, Johnson traveled to Durham for an official visit. A week later, he announced that he was decommitting from the Trojans.

“After talking with my family. I would like to announce my de-commitment from the Troy University. I sincerely thank all of the coaches at Troy for recruiting me, especially Coach Hall. This is my decision!” he posted on Twitter. He’s referring to Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall.

Johnson is rated No. 1,820 in the class and No. 146 at athlete, according to 247Sports. He was the Alabama Class 3A Back of the Year as a junior, running for more than 2,400 yards and 30 touchdowns while passing for 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also played safety in high school, which is where Troy expected to use him.

Johnson’s highlight film is filled with big plays on both side of the ball. As a quarterback, he combines speed and power to be particularly dangerous on RPOs. He’s quick enough to avoid contact and tough enough to engage it and pound through potential tacklers.

He also shows strong anticipation and closing speed on defense and a willingness to hit.

While Johnson hasn’t committed to the Blue Devils, Duke is believed to be his biggest new suitor. The decision to reopen his recruitment has to be interpreted as a positive sign.

Duke Lands Commitment From 2020 Linebacker Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke's late push for Georgia 3-star linebacker Ryan Smith paid off when the Blue Devils got a commitment on Sunday night, bringing their 2020 class to 13. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Addison Penn

ShawnKrest

With three days to go until Signing Day, Duke continues to work. Today, we look at a very late target of the Blue Devils, center Addison Reed, who got his Duke offer six days before NSD. Read now

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Update on Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

It was good news/bad news for Duke in the last-minute push to National Signing Day. The Blue Devils missed out on end Jared Ivey and quarterback Deuce Spann, but there are positive developments on uncommitted linebacker Ryan Smith. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Da'Quan Johnson

ShawnKrest

Uncharacteristically, Duke is scrambling to nail down prospects as Signing Day approaches. In today's installment of NSD Drama, we look at the Alabama athlete Duke is trying to flip from Troy: Da'Quan Johnson. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ryan Smith

ShawnKrest

Duke still has roster spots to fill with less than a week to go until National Signing Day. With some rare drama as NSD gets closer, we take a look at Duke's unresolved storylines in an ongoing series. This time, we look at Georgia linebacker and Louisville target Ryan Smith. Read more.

Beyond the Box: Vernon Carey Picks Up Post Quickly

ShawnKrest

Vernon Carey never played the post in high school and has learned all his moves down low since arriving at Duke. But his stats and the beyond-the-box-score numbers both show that he's dominating underneath. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Jontavis Robertson

ShawnKrest

With only 12 commitments and five days until the early National Signing Day, Duke has some work to do. We dive into the rare NSD Drama for Duke in an ongoing series. Today, we look at a Georgia receiver that's getting a push. Read more.

Duke All-Decade Team 2010-2019: Special Teams

ShawnKrest

Duke had its all-time best kicker, punt returner and kick returner play during the last decade, making the selection process for All-Decade special teams fairly easy. Read more.

Signing Day Drama for Duke: Ger-Cari Caldwell

ShawnKrest

Duke coach David Cutcliffe prefers a drama-free signing day, but with just 12 commits, things are going down to the wire this year. In the first of an ongoing series, we look at prospect Ger-Cari Caldwell.

Duke Offers Junior Trevor Keels

ShawnKrest

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski checked in on Blue Devil signee Jeremy Roach earlier this week, then made an offer to his teammate, Trevor Keels after the junior put on an MVP performance. Read more.