SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

ShawnKrest

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren has reviewed tape of the Blue Devils and gave his impressions of the Duke offense and defense.

“It’s only my second time in eight years getting to play against Duke,” he said. “I know they’re very well-coached. I know they’ve had a tough go of it with turnovers. They have a talented group on the defensive line. They’re smart, and they’re tough, and they’ll play really well against us.”

On offense, Doeren was impressed with quarterback Chase Brice, running backs Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant and tight end Noah Gray.

“They’ve turned the ball over 19 times,” he said. “You can’t win doing that. That’ll be an area they work really hard on. Their quarterback is a Clemson transfer, as you all know. Their running backs really stand out to me. They’re tough kids. They run hard, downhill. They don’t get tackled on first contact very often. Their receivers have good size. They have a 6-foot-5 receiver in (Jake) Bobo. Their tight end is their leading receiver.”

Doeren thought State would be prepared for the Duke scheme.

“It’s nothing we haven’t seen as far as what they do—spread, no-huddle, pistol offense,” he said.

On defense, ends Victor Dimukeje and Chris Rumph II impressed Doeren.

“Turning the tape on, 51 (Dimukeje) and 96 (Rumph) jump off the film,” Doeren said. “Very well-coached and disruptive. Take those two ends together, they have 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks. They’re powerful guys.”

“Their mike linebacker (Shaka Heyward) makes a lot of plays. Not an overly complicated group. They play really hard, line up where they’re supposed to and have good eye discipline in coverage. They can cause some problems. They’ve been put in lot of tough situations due to turnovers, which has skewed their stats.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

After four losses, Duke earned its first win of the season at Syracuse. There was only one way to react afterward. As David Cutcliffe said, "It's time to dance." Once "the dancing and the happy" was over, though, it was time to get back to work

ShawnKrest

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest

Lakers Team Bus Reportedly Leaves Quinn Cook Behind After Winning Title

Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship on Sunday night, but his celebration was muted when the Lakers team bus reportedly left him behind at the arena. Cook pleaded with teammates on social media to come back and get him.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

After four tough losses to start the season, Duke broke through against Syracuse. Quarterback Chase Brice discusses the lift the team got from a win, as well as the need to limit turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest

Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

Duke held the ball for 19 and a half minutes longer than Syracuse and had two backs top 100 yards rushing. Still, the Blue Devils had to overcome turnovers and mistakes to get past the Orange

ShawnKrest

Duke at Syracuse: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads north looking for the season's first win at Syracuse. The Blue Devils are favored against the Orange and will look to get its up-tempo offense clicking. Syracuse runs a no-huddle, so things will be moving in the Dome. We'll have updates and analysis all game long

ShawnKrest