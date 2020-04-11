BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

David Cutcliffe: The Sooner We're All Compliant the Better Opportunity for Football

ShawnKrest

Everyone is speculating about the fate of the 2020 football season, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe says that that’s premature. Everyone is still coming up with contingency plans at this point.

“I’m listening to a lot of people who have been involved with some medical meetings, where medical people are on there talking about what they think has to be done prior to playing games,” he said. “I’m hearing some national talk about the models of the seasons. I have made the statement that here’s where we are. So we have to have all he simulations that could occur in hand and ready. You don’t want to have a knee jerk reaction. That’s what we’re doing now.”

While waiting out the process is frustrating to everyone, Cutcliffe has a reminder to everyone that we all have a job to do.

“The other part of it, the biggest part of the equation, is all about all of us here in this as well as players,” he said. “Be compliant. The sooner we’re all compliant and in this together, the better opportunity we have to have a more normal football season. There’s multiple reasons—we all know why it’s important. It’s not important, because football is important. It’s important to the model, financially, to every institution. It’s important to our economy. It’s important to people in general. So my whole thing to our squad is be compliant. Nothing’s easy right now. Nothing. But we are doing something of importance right now that will shape fall. That’s the focus I think we need to have.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cassius Stanley's Dad Will Be His Agent

Cassius Stanley's father is a sports agent who has had Baron Davis and Keyshawn Johnson for clients. That makes the choice of representation easy for the one-and-done Duke freshman. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA decision: Blame Joey Baker

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley raised hopes that he would return for another year, but, despite teasing fans on social media, he declared for the NBA Draft. His explanation: Blame Joey Baker. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on When Football Can Start

Duke coach David Cutcliffe said that any rumors about the 2020 football season are premature. He's been involved in meetings and "at this point there is nothing but people's opinions." Read more

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

As expected, Vernon Carey Jr. declared for the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, according to multiple media reports. Carey led the team in scoring and rebounding and was national freshman of the year. Read more

ShawnKrest

SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

Duke isn't heavily involved with any of the unsigned 2020 prospects that remain, but with the April signing period coming next week, here's a look at the best uncommitted players.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

Duke didn't have much spring practice, but coach David Cutcliffe got to see a few days of the Blue Devil D against the Blue Devil O. When your own players are going against each other, how do you evaluate? Coach Cut explains.

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Alex O'Connell To Transfer To Creighton

Alex O'Connell announced he's leaving Duke for Creighton, where he hopes to "show what I'm truly capable of." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

ShawnKrest

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

ShawnKrest