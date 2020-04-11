Everyone is speculating about the fate of the 2020 football season, but Duke coach David Cutcliffe says that that’s premature. Everyone is still coming up with contingency plans at this point.

“I’m listening to a lot of people who have been involved with some medical meetings, where medical people are on there talking about what they think has to be done prior to playing games,” he said. “I’m hearing some national talk about the models of the seasons. I have made the statement that here’s where we are. So we have to have all he simulations that could occur in hand and ready. You don’t want to have a knee jerk reaction. That’s what we’re doing now.”

While waiting out the process is frustrating to everyone, Cutcliffe has a reminder to everyone that we all have a job to do.

“The other part of it, the biggest part of the equation, is all about all of us here in this as well as players,” he said. “Be compliant. The sooner we’re all compliant and in this together, the better opportunity we have to have a more normal football season. There’s multiple reasons—we all know why it’s important. It’s not important, because football is important. It’s important to the model, financially, to every institution. It’s important to our economy. It’s important to people in general. So my whole thing to our squad is be compliant. Nothing’s easy right now. Nothing. But we are doing something of importance right now that will shape fall. That’s the focus I think we need to have.”