David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Sideline Mask Policy

ShawnKrest

Some NFL coaches have gotten in hot water for not consistently wearing a mask on the sideline during games. Duke’s coaching staff has paid close attention to the team’s protocols.

“First, I’m a believer that it’s important to other people that you wear a mask,” head coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s more important to other people than it is to you. I’ll go back to April when I had parent and player meetings on Zoom. None of us knew what to expect. I promised our players and our parents that the number one priority we would have would be the health and well-being of those young men, and that still is.”

Cutcliffe has buy-in from the Blue Devil players.

“Our protocol has been unmatched,” he said. “Our discipline level of our players has been unmatched. They’re great at wearing masks and distancing when they can. Obviously, there’s times in football when you’re not going to be able to distance. But when we’re in a meeting or just around, that’s the way it’s going to be. I’ve talked with our coaches enough about it. Certainly, if our players are disciplined enough to do all that they’re doing to stay playing football, why would we not do the same?”

Because of that, Cutcliffe doesn’t need to be reminded to mask up.

“I’m going to wear one, and I’m going to keep it up,” he said. “I don’t find it easy. It’s not easy to talk standing right here. It’s not easy to talk and call plays on the sideline. It’s a constant thing that’s in your mind, but you know what? Personal discipline is the best way were going to face anything in life and handle tough circumstances.”

Players have a bit more leeway during games.

“Players that aren’t playing will keep their mask up or helmet on, where they have the shield,” he said. “We (also) have disposable masks they can put on. When you’re hydrating, we don’t expect them to have their mask up. If they’re having to verbalize something or they’re breathing hard, catching their breath, we don’t (require masks), and we stand back as coaches.”

The Blue Devils also have some extra wiggle room thanks to the school’s testing protocol.

“We also are tested every single day,” Cutcliffe said. “Not three days a week like some people. We’ve been negative this entire time. So when a guy’s having to recover that’s been in the game, we’re not going to immediately make them put their mask up.”

