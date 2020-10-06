SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Up-Tempo Offense

ShawnKrest

Duke moved to a more up-tempo offense against Virginia Tech, and the 31 points the Blue Devils scored indicated that it might be a good idea to continue with it going forward.

There are some concerns that David Cutcliffe has over the faster offense. One of them is the danger of losing the time of possession battle, which will wear out his defense. Against the Hokies, Duke’s defense was on the field for 34 of the 60 minutes.

The key to avoiding that is for the offense to stay on track for first downs while it’s on the field.

“It stays on my mind all the time,” Cutcliffe said. “Certainly, we prefer to make first downs and stay on the field. One of the things I felt like was key (against the Hokies) was to win the battle of first downs.”

Duke wasn’t able to accomplish that, getting 19 first downs to Tech’s 25.

A key to making first downs is performing well on first down. Duke didn’t accomplish that either. Duke averaged just 2.5 yards per play on first down, lesss than half of its 5.4 yards per play average for the game. On the first down of a new drive, the Blue Devils averaged just 2.7 yards.

Duke also had 20 penalty yards on first down, threw an interception and was sacked four times.

“Our offense, if we win first down, you’ve got a great opportunity to convert and stay on the field,” Cutcliffe said. “We didn’t do that enough. When we get going offensively, I think tempo can help us take it down the field and score. You can’t have penalties. You cant have lost yardage situations. If we can’t stay on the field, then you have to look at other methods as far as running clock.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Duke's Schedule Help Blue Devils Turn Around the Season?

Duke is 0-4 but could get a boost from a significant reduction in strength of schedule going forward. The remaining seven Duke opponents have combined for the same number of wins as the first four teams Duke has faced

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on the 0-4 Start

Duke has had losing streaks to open seasons plenty of times, but not since David Cutcliffe has been coach. Coach Cut explains how he's handling his first ever 0-4 start.

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II's Message to the Duke Team

Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the loss to Virginia Tech and his message to the younger players as one of the team captains after the Blue Devils' 0-4 start

ShawnKrest

Mike Krzyzewski: Duke trying to hold Countdown to Crazieness

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gave an update on the team's early practices. He's impressed with the way the players are taking ownership of the team's identity. He also said Duke is trying to hold its traditional Countdown to Craziness season-opening event

ShawnKrest

by

dukeisthebest

David Cutcliffe: It’s Hard for Me Not to Get Really Angry at Myself

Duke lost its fourth straight game to start the season, having breakdowns in all three phases against Virginia Tech. David Cutcliffe discusses what went wrong in the loss to the Hokies

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice Discusses Duke's Loss to Virginia Tech

Duke quarterback Chase Brice discussed the Blue Devils' loss to Virginia Tech, including troubles with pass protection, his interception, and the switch to a more up-tempo attack

ShawnKrest

Duke to Wear "Equality" Jerseys in Upcoming Season

Duke is no stranger to special jerseys, and the Blue Devils unveiled another alternative look, inspired by the NBA Bubble. Duke will wear special uniforms bearing the word EQUALITY next season

ShawnKrest

Duke Falls to 0-4 In Loss to Hokies

Duke scored the first points of the game and led briefly in the second half, but the Blue Devils struggled with conditioning, penalties and pass protection to fall to 0-4 with a loss to Virginia Tech

ShawnKrest

Virginia Tech at Duke: Gameday Open Thread

Duke hosts Virginia Tech in a game loaded with storylines on both sides. Will the Blue Devils iron out problems on offense? Will the Hokies get back their ailing players? We'll have analysis and observations all game long.

ShawnKrest

Duke Family Members Continue to Protest Decision Not to Allow in Fans

Duke appears to be holding fast in its decision not to allow fans in for its home game on Saturday, spurring more social media protest from family members of players

ShawnKrest