BlueDevilCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Offense: "We're Changing Some Things"

ShawnKrest

As Duke returns to campus, coach David Cutcliffe looked at the offensive side of the ball, which is in a transition period after a season when the Blue Devils didn’t move the ball consistently. After the season, Cutcliffe announced that he’d take over as playcaller and offensive coordinator.

“We’re going through some changes,” he said. “We’ve got a new coordinator that I hope I don’t have to fire. We’ll see how that comes along, but were changing some things over there, to be honest with you.”

Cutcliffe has taken on a larger role in offensive planning meetings and with the quarterback position group.

“We had great coaches meetings via Zoom,” he said. “I was set up so well in my home. I had a big screen and projector, and we worked and worked and worked. We had meetings with the players. We’ve been back in for two different weeks as a staff. so I like where we are offensively. We have to answer a few questions.”

Duke has several returning starters on the offensive line and a new position coach in Greg Frey.

“We’ve got competition up front,” Cutcliffe said. “It all starts with Jack Wohlabaugh in the middle, but I’m going to be interested to see—We’re looking at some different combinations of guards and tackles. Greg Frey, being a new line coach, I’m loving every minute of his energy, creativity and enthusiasm. We’re going to be better there.”

The skill positions also have promise.

“I think we’ve got one of best groups of tight ends, starting with Noah (Gray),” he said. “They’re going to play different roles. We’re going to utilize that group differently. I love our backs. I wish we were little healthier back there. We’ve got some young people—Marvin Hubbard, Jaylen Coleman—so with that position, we need to stay healthy, but we’ve got some dynamic folks.

“Then I like our receivers. We’re going to be relatively young there. But we have some dynamic athletes.”

That leaves the quarterback spot, where Clemson transfer Chase Brice is the favorite to win the job.

“I’ve got to fix the quarterback thing,” Cutcliffe said. “I know you all want to know, ‘What’s Chase Brice do?’ I’ve never seen him throw the football in person yet. So give me a little while.”

As for handicapping the fight for the starting job, Cutcliffe kept it simple.

“Remember when you were a kid, and you picked teams, and somebody wanted to be all-time quarterback?” he said. “That was the best deal. The all-time quarterback has to throw it better than everybody else. Everybody asks me all the time, ‘What’s the first thing you look for in a quarterback?’ Well, accuracy. Otherwise, he’s not a good quarterback, period. So the all-time quarterback is going to throw it better than everybody else. So you can save yourself that question. I just told you how it works.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defense: "I'm Excited About That Side of the Ball"

Duke coach David Cutcliffe thinks his linebackers are the fastest they've ever been and his secondary is the deepest. Then there are his pass rushers up front. His reaction: "I'm excited about that side of the ball"

ShawnKrest

Video Board Getting Wired For Madden as Duke Coaches Try to Keep Players Entertained

Duke players will have limited social options while on campus during the pandemic, so coaches are getting creative. Coach David Cutcliffe joked about opening a bar on the practice field, then said they'd be playing Madden on the Jumbotron at Wallace Wade Stadium

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe Hopes "We’re Disciplined Enough to Play Some Football.”

Duke coach David Cutcliffe is optimistic that there will be a football season, although less than he was a month ago. "Our world needs to become more disciplined. Hopefully, we’re disciplined enough to play some football."

ShawnKrest

Duke Players Will Police Themselves: "We're Not Putting a GPS Chip Under Your Skin"

Duke's football team is returning to campus, but if they want to avoid a season-threatening spread of COVID-19, it will be up to them to make sure everyone is following guidelines, coach David Cutcliffe said.

ShawnKrest

Duke Women's Basketball Announces Kara Lawson as New Coach

Duke officially announced that Kara Lawson would be taking over the program as the fifth coach in the history of the women's basketball program.

ShawnKrest

Report: Kara Lawson Accepts Duke Women's Coaching Job

Former Tennessee star and WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson is reportedly leaving the Boston Celtics and accepting a job as Duke's next women's basketball coach.

ShawnKrest

Duke Target Jonathan Kuminga Ready to Decide

Top recruiting prospect Jonathan Kuminga has made up his mind. He will choose a school--or a direct trip to the pros--on Thursday, July 16. Kuminga could also choose to reclassify from 2021 to 2020.

ShawnKrest

Duke Reportedly Focusing on Kara Lawson as Women's Coach

Duke has reportedly identified its top candidate for women's basketball head coach. The Blue Devils are believed to be talking to former WNBA All-Star and current Celtics assistant Kara Lawson.

ShawnKrest

Duke Will Hold Outdoor Meetings and Film Sessions For Social Distancing

The need for social distancing will force David Cutcliffe and the Duke staff to get creative. That will mean outdoor meetings and plenty of walk-throughs--"coaching on the grass" as his high school coach said.

ShawnKrest

Rak and His Clocks: The Unusual Hobby of Duke's Rakavius Chambers

Duke senior offensive lineman Rakavius Chambers is a three-year starter and two-time Academic All-ACC, but he finds time for his hobby--collecting wall clocks, which each one showing a different time. He explains why.

ShawnKrest