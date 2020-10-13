SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe on Duke's Defensive Game Plan for NC State

ShawnKrest

NC State’s offense is averaging over 34 points per game so far this season, presenting a challenge to Duke’s defense in Saturday’s matchup.

“They’re balanced on offense,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “They do a great job of mixing things up—run and pass. Great balance—that’s one of the greatest elements you can have offensively. They can throw it. They’ve got receivers. They’re protecting the quarterback well. He’s playing really well. Then (Ricky) Person and (Zonovan) Knight are both outstanding backs. We watched them play when they were in high school. They can run the football. They run the ball a variety of different ways They’re well-coached. Their scheme is good.”

Cutcliffe puts a priority on stopping the Wolfpack’s running game.

“What we have to do defensively is we’ve got to be complete. You have to try to stop the run,” he said. “Everybody in football says it. It’s much easier to say it than to do it. We have to do a tremendous job of being in gaps. You’ve got to do a tremendous job of trying to whip blocks. You’ve got to stop the run game before it gets started. Outside of that, you’ve got to be able to apply pressure to the quarterback.”

Despite the focus on the run game, Cutcliffe also wants to get after the quarterback.

“In the passing game, you’ve got to rush the passer,” he said. “You can’t let people hold the ball. Keep the ball in front of you as well as you can. Matchups sometimes get in the way of that. We’re an aggressive defensive team with a lot of man coverage. When you do that, you’ve got to be a great technique team, but you’ve also got to limit the amount of time the quarterback has to hold ball to throw down field.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

Duke looks to follow up its first win of the year with a road win at NC State. David Cutcliffe was impressed with the Wolfpack's physical defense and offensive playmakers.

ShawnKrest

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren broke down the Blue Devils offense and defense.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

After four losses, Duke earned its first win of the season at Syracuse. There was only one way to react afterward. As David Cutcliffe said, "It's time to dance." Once "the dancing and the happy" was over, though, it was time to get back to work

ShawnKrest

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest

Lakers Team Bus Reportedly Leaves Quinn Cook Behind After Winning Title

Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship on Sunday night, but his celebration was muted when the Lakers team bus reportedly left him behind at the arena. Cook pleaded with teammates on social media to come back and get him.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

After four tough losses to start the season, Duke broke through against Syracuse. Quarterback Chase Brice discusses the lift the team got from a win, as well as the need to limit turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest