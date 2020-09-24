SI.com
David Cutcliffe Says Duke Has Never Run From Challenges

ShawnKrest

Duke is 0-2, which makes it tough to get back to work in practice with the same enthusiasm as the Blue Devils started the season. That’s the challenge facing the coaching staff as Duke readies for a trip to Charlottesville to face a Virginia team that blew the Blue Devils out last season.

“Obviously a unique weekend to deal with,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “Our team had great work (at practice). It wasn’t easy to rekindle a fire, but we were able to do that. We have standards that have to be met. It’s been a unique year to say the least, dealing with all the time away the squad spent, getting back in rhythm. We didn’t play near as well the second week as we did the first week, which puts the pressure right here. I’m 100 percent responsible for that. Because our standards have to be set by head football coach.”

While Duke hasn’t won, there have been positives on the team.

“I don’t think there’s any question we have guys playing really well,” Cutcliffe said. “I can’t say enough great things about the way we pressured the quarterback. Victor Dimukeje has been outstanding. I see Chris Rumph showing up. Ben Frye. The defensive front has really set the tone for us I think the offensive line has been better and good. Devery Hamilton has played really, really well. That needs to be said, because people don’t see that near enough. Do we need consistency? Absolutely. Do we need a little bit more hunger? Absolutely. We will continue to attack problems. We have never run away from any issues since we’ve been here, and we’re certainly not running away from this one.”

