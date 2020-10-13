SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe is preparing to face NC State after the Blue Devils earned their first win in Syracuse last weekend.

“I’m obviously proud that our team was able to get a road win, a convincing win in a lot of ways. Obviously, if you saw that game, there’s a lot left to work on—continuing to take care of the ball better. We’ve got to block. Really, we were closer to even having a bigger game in the run game. We’ve got to finish blocks. We’ve got to finish tackles. We had some of that. We have to avoid giving up explosive plays.”

While Duke got away with several mistakes, including four turnovers and some breakdowns on defense that resulted in big plays, the Blue Devils will find it tougher against NC State.

“The reason I’m saying all that, kind of leading to this week, we’re playing a really, really good NC State team,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re well-coached in all three phases. They know how to win football games. They play really well in the kicking game. They’re really aggressive on defense.They have really been a powerful team, physical. They tackle well, play well together, a very impressive defensive team.”

State’s offense also impressed Cutcliffe.

“(Devin) Leary is settling in at quarterback,” he said. “They have two really outstanding backs, a big, physical offensive line, receivers that can play. This is a complete football team. With that said, we need to play a complete game. I know we’re capable. In all five of our games, we’ve had moments where we play really good football. We need to put together a complete football game, and there couldn’t be a better week to do that.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dave Doeren Breaks Down Duke: "It's Nothing We Haven’t Seen"

Duke faces NC State on Saturday for the first time since 2013. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren broke down the Blue Devils offense and defense.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe's Reaction to Duke's First Win: It's Time to Dance

After four losses, Duke earned its first win of the season at Syracuse. There was only one way to react afterward. As David Cutcliffe said, "It's time to dance." Once "the dancing and the happy" was over, though, it was time to get back to work

ShawnKrest

Charlie Ham Wins ACC Player of Week Award

Redshirt freshman placekicker Charlie Ham has 12 points against Syracuse in Duke's first win of the season. The performance earned him the ACC Specialist of the Week Award, the second Blue Devil to win a weekly ACC award this year.

ShawnKrest

Lakers Team Bus Reportedly Leaves Quinn Cook Behind After Winning Title

Quinn Cook won his second NBA championship on Sunday night, but his celebration was muted when the Lakers team bus reportedly left him behind at the arena. Cook pleaded with teammates on social media to come back and get him.

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: Duke Is Excited to Play Football Again

After four tough losses to start the season, Duke broke through against Syracuse. Quarterback Chase Brice discusses the lift the team got from a win, as well as the need to limit turnovers.

ShawnKrest

Charles Bediako Has Duke in Final Five

Duke made the cut for Canadian 2021 center Charles Bediako. The Blue Devils already have a commitment from big man Paolo Banchero, but Duke is also competing with Michigan, Alabama, Texas and Ohio State for Bediako

ShawnKrest

Chase Brice: We Clicked Last Week, This Week We Finished

Chase Brice earned his first win as a starting quarterback. Brice discussed Duke's win at Syracuse, the run game, and his own fumble and brief benching

ShawnKrest

Duke's Deon Jackson: We Can Run on Any Team We Play

Duke ran for 363 yards in Saturday's win over Syracuse, led by Deon Jackson's 169. Jackson discusses his big game and his tandem with running back Mataeo Durant.

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe: "Thank Goodness We Won the Fourth Quarter"

It took five weeks, but Duke got its first win of the season. David Cutcliffe discusses the win over Syracuse and the prospect of playing the toughest schedule in Duke history

ShawnKrest

Duke Uses Run Game, Defense to Overcome Mistakes, Syracuse

Duke held the ball for 19 and a half minutes longer than Syracuse and had two backs top 100 yards rushing. Still, the Blue Devils had to overcome turnovers and mistakes to get past the Orange

ShawnKrest