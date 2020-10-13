David Cutcliffe: Duke Needs Complete Game Against NC State

David Cutcliffe is preparing to face NC State after the Blue Devils earned their first win in Syracuse last weekend.

“I’m obviously proud that our team was able to get a road win, a convincing win in a lot of ways. Obviously, if you saw that game, there’s a lot left to work on—continuing to take care of the ball better. We’ve got to block. Really, we were closer to even having a bigger game in the run game. We’ve got to finish blocks. We’ve got to finish tackles. We had some of that. We have to avoid giving up explosive plays.”

While Duke got away with several mistakes, including four turnovers and some breakdowns on defense that resulted in big plays, the Blue Devils will find it tougher against NC State.

“The reason I’m saying all that, kind of leading to this week, we’re playing a really, really good NC State team,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re well-coached in all three phases. They know how to win football games. They play really well in the kicking game. They’re really aggressive on defense.They have really been a powerful team, physical. They tackle well, play well together, a very impressive defensive team.”

State’s offense also impressed Cutcliffe.

“(Devin) Leary is settling in at quarterback,” he said. “They have two really outstanding backs, a big, physical offensive line, receivers that can play. This is a complete football team. With that said, we need to play a complete game. I know we’re capable. In all five of our games, we’ve had moments where we play really good football. We need to put together a complete football game, and there couldn’t be a better week to do that.”