David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

David Cutcliffe doesn’t plan to show the team film of last year’s 49-6 loss to Syracuse as a motivation tactic.

“They have it on their iPads,” he said. “They certainly will look at it.”

There were apparently issues other than poor play behind last season’s loss.

“I think a year ago that was a unique game in itself,” he said. “A real low point for our team a year ago. A real low point. Not just a low point after the game—I think really before. I think there were things we needed to address, and we did later.”

Whether the coaching staff reminds them or not, the players that went through the loss will remember the feeling.

“I think any football player is embarrassed by poor performance,” Cutcliffe said. “They want to respond. They’re well aware of what occurred a year ago, but let me tell you about Syracuse. Syracuse is a physical, very aggressive football team. So if you want to mix it up, they’re the ones to mix it up with, and you have to step your game up when you play Syracuse when it comes to physicality and effort.”

With an 0-4 start, Duke needs to learn to win games. Cutcliffe explains what that means.

“I go straight to the practice field,” he said. “If you’re going to be a winner, it’s not just on Saturday. It’s why only special people win consistently. Learning how to win means you know where the seeds of victory are planted. It’s on the practice field, not a game field. From a gameday perspective, when you’re struggling, the biggest issues is you’re going to give up some big plays. Things are going to happen sometimes that aren’t good. You don’t want that ‘Here we go again’ mentality to creed into your football team. You don’t let one mistake become two.”