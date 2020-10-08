SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe on Facing Syracuse, Learning to Win

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe doesn’t plan to show the team film of last year’s 49-6 loss to Syracuse as a motivation tactic.

“They have it on their iPads,” he said. “They certainly will look at it.”

There were apparently issues other than poor play behind last season’s loss.

“I think a year ago that was a unique game in itself,” he said. “A real low point for our team a year ago. A real low point. Not just a low point after the game—I think really before. I think there were things we needed to address, and we did later.”

Whether the coaching staff reminds them or not, the players that went through the loss will remember the feeling.

“I think any football player is embarrassed by poor performance,” Cutcliffe said. “They want to respond. They’re well aware of what occurred a year ago, but let me tell you about Syracuse. Syracuse is a physical, very aggressive football team. So if you want to mix it up, they’re the ones to mix it up with, and you have to step your game up when you play Syracuse when it comes to physicality and effort.”

With an 0-4 start, Duke needs to learn to win games. Cutcliffe explains what that means.

“I go straight to the practice field,” he said. “If you’re going to be a winner, it’s not just on Saturday. It’s why only special people win consistently. Learning how to win means you know where the seeds of victory are planted. It’s on the practice field, not a game field. From a gameday perspective, when you’re struggling, the biggest issues is you’re going to give up some big plays. Things are going to happen sometimes that aren’t good. You don’t want that ‘Here we go again’ mentality to creed into your football team. You don’t let one mistake become two.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joey Baker: "Probably Unlikely" That Duke Will Play In Front of Fans

Duke junior Joey Baker is planning on a season with empty stands. He said it's "probably unlikely" that fans will be able to see the Blue Devils in person and the team is preparing to bring their own energy

ShawnKrest

Duke Makes Final Four For Caleb Houstan

Top Duke 2021 recruiting target Caleb Houstan named his final four schools, and the Blue Devils made the cut. Coach K will need to beat out Michigan, Virginia and Alabama to add Houstan to his class

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: I Think Duke Will Be Good Defensively

Duke junior Joey Baker is ready to take on a leadership role with this year's Blue Devils. He thinks the team's versatility will help Duke be strong on defense. He's also impressed with DJ Steward

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Playing Syracuse

Duke heads to Syracuse looking to snap a four-game season-opening slump. Coach David Cutcliffe previews the game against the Orange

ShawnKrest

Joey Baker: Duke Has Had "Some Awesome Practices"

Joey Baker is one of the experienced leaders on Duke's team this year. He discusses how the early practices are going, his new role, and what he's worked on in his game

ShawnKrest

Duke's Leonard Johnson: Syracuse is Good but Very Beatable

Duke cornerback Leonard Johnson says the Blue Devils are preparing to face Syracuse's no-huddle offense. Johnson also thinks the Cuse is a good team but very beatable.

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe Discusses Duke's Up-Tempo Offense

Duke moved to an up-tempo offense which seemed to spark the Blue Devils. David Cutcliffe discusses the offense and the importance of first down when moving at a fast pace

ShawnKrest

Could Duke's Schedule Help Blue Devils Turn Around the Season?

Duke is 0-4 but could get a boost from a significant reduction in strength of schedule going forward. The remaining seven Duke opponents have combined for the same number of wins as the first four teams Duke has faced

ShawnKrest

Duke's David Cutcliffe on the 0-4 Start

Duke has had losing streaks to open seasons plenty of times, but not since David Cutcliffe has been coach. Coach Cut explains how he's handling his first ever 0-4 start.

ShawnKrest

Michael Carter II's Message to the Duke Team

Duke safety Michael Carter II breaks down the loss to Virginia Tech and his message to the younger players as one of the team captains after the Blue Devils' 0-4 start

ShawnKrest