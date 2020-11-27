SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe: Extra Year of Eligibility is Great ... For Some Guys

ShawnKrest

This year’s football season won’t count against the eligibility of any players who participated, which means that this year’s seniors can come back for another season.

“It’s a great opportunity for certain guys,” Duke coach David Cutcliffe said. “I’ve had conversations with players, and that’s an option with certain guys. What I think, what I’ve told players is you never do that unless you’re absolutely excited about not just playing the games but January and February and spring practice and the grind in the weight room and winter conditioning runs. What you don’t want to do is ever see a player return and not be all in. That’s not good for anyone at that point.”

That doesn’t mean Cutcliffe is opposed to the extra year. “I think it’s appropriate with what everyone’s been through,” he said. “It’s going to make things unique, because you forget sometimes that the younger guys are gaining a year too. At the end of their time, if you’re a freshman or redshirt freshman, it’s going to be a unique circumstance to try to count your 85 scholarships. This year, if a guy returns, he doesn’t necessarily have to count in the 85 if he’s a senior. After that, it’ll post back up to 85. So it’s just going to be a unique few years that help us remember 2020.”

The constantly changing 2020 landscape also means that, despite a losing record, Duke might not be completely out of the running for a bowl bid. If teams opt out or are sidelined by outbreaks, bowls may need to dig deep to fill all of their slots.

“It’ll depend on how much of a delay there would be,” Cutcliffe said of accepting a bid. “It goes back to the safety of the players. Obviously, we’d be thrilled. I’m not sure if that’s even a possibility.”

Cutcliffe then caught himself.

“Anything’s possible in 2020,” he said. “Let me just back up. It would again just be the period of time. I’d have to talk to our people as far as protocols and quarantine upon a return when you come back from being away at home.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duke RB Commit Trent Davis Named SI All-American Finalist

Duke running back commitment Trent Davis may not have been named to SI All-American's initial watch list for the class of 2021. But 1,100 yards in seven games has a way of changing minds, and Davis was named to a finalist for SI All-American

ShawnKrest

Mobile Georgia Tech Quarterback a Challenge for Duke Defense

Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims is a mobile quarterback, but Marquis Waters says the Duke defense can put him on the ground. Waters also discusses the frustration of the Wake game getting canceled.

ShawnKrest

Duke Preparing For Trip to Georgia Tech

Duke will get back to the field after having last week's game called off. The Blue Devils will face a Georgia Tech team that also missed last week's game. David Cutcliffe discusses the game, rest vs. rust and whether they could have played a week early

ShawnKrest

Four-and-Done: Jordan Goldwire's Classic College Path

Duke is known for its one-and-dones, but Jordan Goldwire took a classic path through college, from freshman practice player to a senior leader. Assistant Nate James looks back on J-Gold's Blue Devil career

ShawnKrest

Coach K's Message to Wendell Moore Jr.

Coach K didn't pull any punches telling Wendell Moore Jr. how he needed to improve after his freshman year: "“If you want to ever be a pro, you have to develop consistency and a certain mental toughness”

ShawnKrest

by

forNBA1

Why Duke Cancelled the Wake Forest Game

Duke pushed for the Wake Forest game to be rescheduled for Dec. 12, but when the ACC refused, David Cutcliffe decided having the players on campus for an additional two weeks wasn't in their best interest

ShawnKrest

POSTPONED: Duke's Opener on Wednesday Called Off

Duke's 2019-20 season ended early, and 2020-21 will start late. The Blue Devils' opening game against Gardner-Webb, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests on Gardner-Webb.

ShawnKrest

Coach K: No Fans at Cameron Will Also Hurt Duke's Opponents

In part three at our look at how an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium will impact Duke's home court advantage, we hear from Coach K, who thinks that opposing teams get fired up to play at Duke in front of the hostile crowd and will lose that source of motivation

ShawnKrest

Teams Will Be Saying "This is the Year We Need to Give it to Duke"

In part two of the ACC Network's analysts discussing Duke's home court advantage this year, Luke Hancock weighs in that not having fans in Cameron will be "substantial." Teams will come in saying, "This is the year we need to give it to Duke"

ShawnKrest

"The League Is Not Going to Be Scared to Come to Cameron This Year"

Former Blue Devil Carlos Boozer and fellow ACC Network announcer Dalen Cuff have very different opinions on the impact of having no fans at Cameron this year, with Cuff saying Duke's home court advantage and Cameron's mystique are gone

ShawnKrest