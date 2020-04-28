BlueDevilCountry
David Cutcliffe to the Team: Dealing With Adversity is What You Do

ShawnKrest

Like coaches around the country, David Cutcliffe had to deliver an unprecedented message to his team after spring practice, and, for the foreseeable future, the entire sport, were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That first team meeting was somewhat somber,” he said, “because we were really all hit dead in the mouth by this, not knowing anything, and anxiety naturally comes from the unknown and the things we can’t do anything about.”

Cutcliffe decided to keep things short and sweet.

“I reminded them let’s focus on the things we can do,” he said. “I’ve got a pretty simple mind. What I said were two things. I didn’t want to get past two things. We had enough, all of us, had enough on our minds.”

Those two things had very little to do with football.

“We can all pray,” he told the team. “This is an appropriate time, regardless of your faith. We can all pray, and the more we pray, and the more w pray together, the better we’re going to be. We can all be strong. We’re a sport that lends itself to being a strong person. It lends itself to understanding how to deal with adversity. That’s what you’ve grown up doing. That’s what football players do, and you all know that. So be leaders in your community. Be leaders in your home, and be a leader by prayer and a leader by displaying strength. I didn’t know what else you could say, so that was kind of the message.”

Duke NBA Alumni Beats UNC, Kentucky in Call of Duty Tournament

There may not be any on-court tournament action, but Duke's basketball alumni won a Call of Duty tournament over UNC and Kentucky to help raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

ShawnKrest

RJ Barrett Sends COVID-19 Relief to Canada, New York

Former Duke star and current Knicks rookie RJ Barrett is sheltering in place in Florida, but he's been busy sending COVID-19 relief help to his home country of Canada and his adopted NBA home of New York.

ShawnKrest

Three-Star Tackle Tyler Maro Picks Up Duke Offer

Three-star offensive tackle Tyler Maro had hoped to be visiting schools and meeting coaches in person, but instead, he's become a member of the All-Zoom Team, picking up nearly a dozen offers this month, including the latest from Duke.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Gunnar Holmberg: Never Shy Away From Taking a Shot

Gunnar Holmberg has played three snaps in two years and missed all of last season with a knee injury. He returned to the field in spring practice, which then cut short after three days due to the pandemic. He's busy working out on his own waiting for his shot.

ShawnKrest

Report: Duke Books Exhibition Opponent For Halloween

There's plenty of uncertainty about the return of college sports, but Duke basketball is continuing to work on its 2020-21 schedule. Duke has reportedly booked an exhibition opponent for Halloween night in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chase Brice Tops Quarterback Board For 2021 Senior Bowl

Chase Brice has yet to win the starting job at Duke, and he still has two years of eligibility left, but that hasn't stopped him from topping the quarterback board for the 2021 Senior Bowl.

ShawnKrest

Duke's Chris Katrenick: Doesn't Take a Whole Lot For Me to Get Power on the Ball

Duke's Chris Katrenick entered spring practice as the starter. With spring ball's sudden end, he remains the incumbent QB1 as he tries to continue the progress he's made while home in Chicago.

ShawnKrest

Reports: Trevon McSwain to sign with Bears as Undrafted Free Agent

Duke defensive tackle Trevon McSwain didn't get selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, but according to reports within hours of the end of the draft, he was close to signing with the Chicago Bears.

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread Day Three

It might be an upset, but seven Duke seniors have a chance of hearing their names called today. Even if they aren't drafted, odds are they'll have an NFL team by the end of the day, via free agent contract. We'll have all the updates and analysis from the final four rounds of the NFL Draft

ShawnKrest

NFL Draft Day Open Thread, Day Two

Duke isn't likely to see any players drafted on Day Two of the NFL Draft, but there's still plenty of action and drama as the second and third rounds are held remotely. Duke opponents Clemson, Alabama and Notre Dame should all have players taken, and the Giants will continue to support QB Daniel Jones. We'll have all the news and analysis from night two

ShawnKrest