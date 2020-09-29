SI.com
BlueDevilCountry
HomeBasketballFootball
Search

David Cutcliffe: "There’s Nothing About Being 0-3 That We Dreamed We'd Be

ShawnKrest

Coach David Cutcliffe thought that Duke’s players were under a great deal of stress after losing their third straight game to start the season.

“I think it’s hard,” he said. “Sure. There’s nothing about being 0-3 that this team dreamed it would be. This team has—like all teams around the country—been through a lot. I’ve got to do a better job of helping them. The only way you can do that—the team psyche—is to help your teammate. That’s one thing I’ve pleaded with them. I said, ‘We need to think about each other not about ourselves.’ When you do that, that’s probably the best healing process I know. That’s what families do in hard times. If we take that approach, we can heal ourselves and we can turn this thing around.”

One area where the team’s stress has shown is in penalties at inopportune times.

“We’re all battling,” Cutcliffe said. “Their stress levels have been high since they’ve been back. Their stress levels were high when they were home. These guys were away 129 days in a row with no organized workouts. I look at that. I want them to have fun. I want them to play free. I want them to take the field confident and prepared. Do we need to stay onside? Absolutely. People are going to use cadence like that. Those little things that come through spring practice and scrimmages didn’t occur. What we’re doing we’re doing all for the fourth time full speed. Our discipline level in all aspects has to be better.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quarterback Change Not Likely For Duke This Week

Duke will make some changes on offense, but it doesn't appear it will include a new quarterback. David Cutcliffe reviewed film with the entire offense and plans to have more live hitting in practice to get them where they need to be.

ShawnKrest

Chris Rumph II on Duke's Lack of Pass Rush Against UVA

After doing well in the first two games, Duke's pass rush couldn't put pressure on Virginia, getting just one sack in the loss. Chris Rumph explains what happened against the Cavs

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Luca Diamont

Duke had a three-way quarterback battle in the preseason and, three weeks later, may need to rethink the decision. Is it possible that the answer is outside of those three? We look at true freshman Luca Diamont in the final part of the four-part series

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chris Katrenick

In a multi-part series, we look at options for Duke at quarterback after the offense has struggled early in the season. Today, we check in on last year's backup, Chris Katrenick

ShawnKrest

Change at Duke Quarterback? David Cutcliffe Addresses the Position

Chase Brice has seven turnovers in two games. David Cutcliffe wasn't ready to announce a change immediately after the game, but he was concerned with Duke's ball security

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Gunnar Holmberg

With Chase Brice's struggles, is Gunnar Holmberg the answer for Duke? His mobility will be a plus behind a line that has struggled to protect Brice. But Holmberg's garbage-time series against Virginia didn't instill confidence

ShawnKrest

Revisiting the Duke Quarterback Battle: Chase Brice

At the end of camp, Chase Brice won Duke's starting quarterback job after a three-way competition. Three weeks later, it appears to be time to rethink things. In the first of a multi-part look at the candidates, we evaluate whether Brice is the answer

ShawnKrest

What Went Wrong in Duke's Loss to Virginia

Duke led in the second half at Virginia but was outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter to turn an early 10-point lead into a double-digit loss. David Cutcliffe breaks down what went wrong

ShawnKrest

UVA Continues Mastery of Duke

Duke turned it over seven times as it lost to Virginia for the sixth straight year to fall to 0-3 on a season that couldn't have started much worse for the Blue Devils

ShawnKrest

by

trueblue3244

Duke at Virginia: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Virginia looking for its first win of the season after two losses. We'll have analysis and observations all afternoon long from a mostly empty Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

ShawnKrest