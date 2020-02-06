Duke added graduate transfer Chase Brice, who has two years of eligibility after arriving from Clemson. The quarterback will compete for the starting job this year.

“Chase I think is a great fit for what we do here,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “I think he’s going to come in and compete like crazy, obviously, to try to win the position. I like our guys here now. He gives us another quarterback on scholarship. We’ve been at three for awhile, now. That takes us to four. I’m excited about working with those guys. I know that Chase is really eager, and now that he’s signed, we can start getting him information, and he can learn. We’re looking forward to that.”

Brice won’t be able to compete in spring practice, since he won’t graduate until May.

“My first focus will be on spring practice, and the people that are here,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re going to get reps in. It’s going to be grinding, grueling work. We’ve got to see who’s going to step up and compete at the highest level, and most importantly, who’s going to produce.”

That doesn’t mean that Brice will be out of the running or forgotten, just because he can’t suit up in spring.

“The next step after that is when Chase gets here,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re going to be teaching him all along. A big part of it is where’s Chase going to be when he walks in the door. I think basically, from being around him, he’s going to have a great amount of knowledge, if not know all of what we’re doing. He’s going to get the chance to come up and watch some spring ball. There are a lot of ways to do it. Today, with technology, he can be seeing everything we’re doing, from meetings right into football. One of the things I like a lot about Chase Brice is he’s a football junkie. He’s a mature guy. I knew him in high school, I didn’t have to re-learn someone. He’s a great fit for Duke football.”