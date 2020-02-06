BlueDevilCountry
David Cutcliffe on Chase Brice

Duke added graduate transfer Chase Brice, who has two years of eligibility after arriving from Clemson. The quarterback will compete for the starting job this year.

“Chase I think is a great fit for what we do here,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “I think he’s going to come in and compete like crazy, obviously, to try to win the position. I like our guys here now. He gives us another quarterback on scholarship. We’ve been at three for awhile, now. That takes us to four. I’m excited about working with those guys. I know that Chase is really eager, and now that he’s signed, we can start getting him information, and he can learn. We’re looking forward to that.”

Brice won’t be able to compete in spring practice, since he won’t graduate until May.

“My first focus will be on spring practice, and the people that are here,” Cutcliffe said. “They’re going to get reps in. It’s going to be grinding, grueling work. We’ve got to see who’s going to step up and compete at the highest level, and most importantly, who’s going to produce.”

That doesn’t mean that Brice will be out of the running or forgotten, just because he can’t suit up in spring.

“The next step after that is when Chase gets here,” Cutcliffe said. “We’re going to be teaching him all along. A big part of it is where’s Chase going to be when he walks in the door. I think basically, from being around him, he’s going to have a great amount of knowledge, if not know all of what we’re doing. He’s going to get the chance to come up and watch some spring ball. There are a lot of ways to do it. Today, with technology, he can be seeing everything we’re doing, from meetings right into football. One of the things I like a lot about Chase Brice is he’s a football junkie. He’s a mature guy. I knew him in high school, I didn’t have to re-learn someone. He’s a great fit for Duke football.”

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

Duke added an incoming transfer from Stanford in offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. While Hamilton played several positions on the line, David Cutcliffe is confident he'll be a tackle for Duke. Listen

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

David Cutcliffe on new roles for Duke's offensive coaches

With David Cutcliffe calling plays and running Duke's offense, there will be some changes in responsibility for the rest of the coaching staff. Cutcliffe explains what Zac Roper and the other coaches will be doing. Listen.

Head coach David Cutcliffe will call plays for Duke

After Duke's offense struggled in 2019, head coach David Cutcliffe announced that he will take over running the offense and calling plays. Listen to his announcement here.

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

The Blue Devils struggled to score most of the night, but several players still moved up the scoring list, passing Trevon Duval and Brandon Ingram, among others. Read the full report here

Duke Survives Boston College in Ragged Game

Duke nearly stepped into a trap. In between a win at Syracuse and a trip to UNC, the Blue Devils left their offense behind as they headed to Boston College. After trailing most of the game, Duke put together a late run to pull out the win. Read more

Duke at Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Boston College for the second of three straight road games. We'll have analysis and updates of the game. Feel free to join in

Duke Now the Favorite to Win National Title

At least one sports book has released update odds to win the national title, and Duke has moved past Gonzaga and Kansas to become the favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta. Read more

How Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Measure Up to Wooden Award Top 20

Duke is one of three teams with multiple players on the Wooden Award top 20. Here's how Vernon Carey and Tre Jones measure up with their competition for the player of the year honor.

