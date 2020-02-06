Duke added to its offensive line by signing Devery Hamilton, an offensive lineman who arrives from Stanford as a graduate transfer.

“Devery Hamilton is a big tackle that is rangy,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “Very athletic. Very strong. I know we’re really excited. He played at Gilman (Maryland) High School and did a great job for(coach) Biff Poggi. We became aware he was going to be leaving Stanford through Coach Poggi, and we’re very appreciative of that. I think he’s going to be immediate help to our offensive front. He brings a real physical presence.”

Hamlton played several positions, including both guard spots and left tackle, with the Cardinal, but he’ll be installed at tackle for the Blue Devils. Both of Duke’s tackles last season were freshmen—redshirt freshman Casey Holman on the left side and true freshman Jacob Monk on the right. One of them will likely be moved inside to a guard spot. Monk played guard in high school and was rated the No. 27 guard in the recruiting class when he arrived at Duke.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cutcliffe said, “but (Hamilton’s) a tackle for us. It’s way too early to start talking about where you’re going to be putting people. Plus, we have a new offensive line coach, but we are going to play Devery at tackle. We’re very familiar with his high school years, some of the work they did at Stanford in practice, different circumstances. I think he’s absolutely a tackle, without exception, and I don’t think he’s at his best when he plays guard, no offense to Stanford.”