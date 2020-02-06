BlueDevilCountry
David Cutcliffe on Incoming Transfer Devery Hamilton

ShawnKrest

Duke added to its offensive line by signing Devery Hamilton, an offensive lineman who arrives from Stanford as a graduate transfer.

“Devery Hamilton is a big tackle that is rangy,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “Very athletic. Very strong. I know we’re really excited. He played at Gilman (Maryland) High School and did a great job for(coach) Biff Poggi. We became aware he was going to be leaving Stanford through Coach Poggi, and we’re very appreciative of that. I think he’s going to be immediate help to our offensive front. He brings a real physical presence.”

Hamlton played several positions, including both guard spots and left tackle, with the Cardinal, but he’ll be installed at tackle for the Blue Devils. Both of Duke’s tackles last season were freshmen—redshirt freshman Casey Holman on the left side and true freshman Jacob Monk on the right. One of them will likely be moved inside to a guard spot. Monk played guard in high school and was rated the No. 27 guard in the recruiting class when he arrived at Duke.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cutcliffe said, “but (Hamilton’s) a tackle for us. It’s way too early to start talking about where you’re going to be putting people. Plus, we have a new offensive line coach, but we are going to play Devery at tackle. We’re very familiar with his high school years, some of the work they did at Stanford in practice, different circumstances. I think he’s absolutely a tackle, without exception, and I don’t think he’s at his best when he plays guard, no offense to Stanford.”

Football

Duke's David Cutcliffe on Clemson transfer Chase Brice

Chase Brice transferred from Clemson to Duke. While he won't be able to participate in spring practice, David Cutcliffe plans to get him involved. Listen

ShawnKrest

Report: An'Darius Coffey Signs With Duke

Duke added another recruit to its 2020 class when three-star athlete An'Darius Coffey donned a Duke hat at his school signing ceremony. Coffey reportedly has signed his letter of intent and is expected to play defensive back with the Blue Devils. Read more

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on Addison Penn, Possible Additions to Duke's 2020 Class

Coach David Cutcliffe discussed Duke's lone signee on the Feb. 5 signing day, center Addison Penn, but he also left open the possibility of adding to the class. Cutcliffe also updated Mark Gilbert's injury situation. Listen

ShawnKrest

David Cutcliffe on new roles for Duke's offensive coaches

With David Cutcliffe calling plays and running Duke's offense, there will be some changes in responsibility for the rest of the coaching staff. Cutcliffe explains what Zac Roper and the other coaches will be doing. Listen.

ShawnKrest

Head coach David Cutcliffe will call plays for Duke

After Duke's offense struggled in 2019, head coach David Cutcliffe announced that he will take over running the offense and calling plays. Listen to his announcement here.

ShawnKrest

Duke Scoring List: Boston College Update

The Blue Devils struggled to score most of the night, but several players still moved up the scoring list, passing Trevon Duval and Brandon Ingram, among others. Read the full report here

ShawnKrest

Duke Survives Boston College in Ragged Game

Duke nearly stepped into a trap. In between a win at Syracuse and a trip to UNC, the Blue Devils left their offense behind as they headed to Boston College. After trailing most of the game, Duke put together a late run to pull out the win. Read more

ShawnKrest

Duke at Boston College: Gameday Open Thread

Duke heads to Boston College for the second of three straight road games. We'll have analysis and updates of the game. Feel free to join in

ShawnKrest

Duke Now the Favorite to Win National Title

At least one sports book has released update odds to win the national title, and Duke has moved past Gonzaga and Kansas to become the favorite to cut down the nets in Atlanta. Read more

ShawnKrest

How Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Measure Up to Wooden Award Top 20

Duke is one of three teams with multiple players on the Wooden Award top 20. Here's how Vernon Carey and Tre Jones measure up with their competition for the player of the year honor.

ShawnKrest