David Cutcliffe on Mark Gilbert: "I'm Very Proud of That Young Man"

Mark Gilbert returned to the field for Duke’s spring practice, after a grueling two years of rehab for the All-ACC cornerback.

“He’s had a great spirit and a great attitude,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “The amount of work he’s put in is crazy—unbelievable amount of work that he’s put in to getting himself where he is.”

There were only three practices before the COVID-19 outbreak ended spring ball early. But it was enough for Cutcliffe to see where Gilbert stood, physically.

“He looked really good,” he said. “He got better and more confident every day. After the first day, he told me, ‘Wow! I forgot how fast everything is. These guys are fast.’ It’s just getting back to it, regaining your confidence. His cover skills looked great. When we went to full pads, he wasn’t shy. It was really good to see. He’s actually on our injury report as full speed. It’s going to be a great competition in the secondary, which is something I’m looking forward to. I know he’s looking forward to it. He’s been a good vocal leader, and I know our young people not only listen to him because he’s a great player. I think they all know the price he’s paid to get back to where he is, the amount of time he spent in rehab, the pain that the physical therapy—if any of you have been with a physical therapist for a short period of time, can you imagine being with them for two years. They’re pretty relentless. I’ve seen Mark almost in tears trying to work his way back. I’m very, very proud of that young man.”