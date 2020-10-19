SI.com
David Cutcliffe on Missed Opportunities in Duke's Loss

ShawnKrest

Duke will be without defensive back Lummie Young IV after he was ejected for targeting in the second half of the loss to NC State. He will also have to sit out the first half of the following game, since the infraction occurred after halftime.

The play knocked NC State quarterback Devin Leary out of the game as well, and perhaps for much longer.

“I can’t comment on it, because I really didn’t see it,” coach David Cutcliffe said. “It’s all the way across the field. I hear our coaches commenting on it—hey look at it in the box. All of that, when it’s called, we all have to remember, is in the point of view of player safety. So I didn’t see it. I couldn’t see it clearly on the Jumbotron on the replay. The officials were talking with me. I think some of our coaches may have been surprised, but we’re always going to be that way when its our guy. We’ll look at it tomorrow. We have the opportunity, if we want to comment on it, we can send it in, but that’s how we operate. We just send in comments to the conference office.”

Cutcliffe also discussed two fruitless trips to the red zone. On one, Chase Brice threw a goal line interception. On the other, Duke was stopped on fourth and goal at the one.

“We missed an opportunity to score on one and then I did a poor job with the sequencing of play calls on the other,” he said. “If you score those two drives against a defense like that, you’re feeling pretty solid about the day. Fourteen more points puts a different spin on this game.”

