David Cutcliffe on When Football Can Start

Coach David Cutcliffe isn’t sure how the coronavirus pandemic will impact the upcoming football season, but he’s trying to stay involved in the decision-making process. The first step before deciding when the games can start is deciding how long players need to practice before playing in games.

“The meetings I’ve been involved with, everything starts with player safety,” he said. “At this point, to speculate on a return date is hard. What we’ve done—I’ve been involved in a lot of meetings, some of them at the national level, where a coach’s role is to work with the medical people to know if we’re given six weeks (of practice before games start), here’s the plan. Here’s what we’d do to get a team ready over a six-week period. I think the minimum is probably four weeks, including a medical assessment. But you have to have a plan in place first, for preparation. When you realize what the preparation window is upon a return date, then you can start speculating what to do with a season.”

There are all kinds of rumors about the fate of the season, but Cutcliffe has a caveat:

“At this point there is nothing but people’s opinions,” he said. “I’ve heard a little bit of talk about shortened (season). I’ve heard a little bit of talk about playing within a conference (schedule only). I’ve heard talk about expanding the season to even if you started late, and I don’t believe this is going to happen, but you could see a fall/spring circumstance, potentially, which could be difficult. We all realize that.”

Duke's Cassius Stanley on NBA decision: Blame Joey Baker

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley raised hopes that he would return for another year, but, despite teasing fans on social media, he declared for the NBA Draft. His explanation: Blame Joey Baker. Read more

Report: Duke's Vernon Carey Jr. Declares for NBA Draft

As expected, Vernon Carey Jr. declared for the NBA Draft and plans to hire an agent, according to multiple media reports. Carey led the team in scoring and rebounding and was national freshman of the year. Read more

SIAA's Top Uncommitted 2020 Basketball Recruits

Duke isn't heavily involved with any of the unsigned 2020 prospects that remain, but with the April signing period coming next week, here's a look at the best uncommitted players.

David Cutcliffe on Evaluating Offense Vs. Defense

Duke didn't have much spring practice, but coach David Cutcliffe got to see a few days of the Blue Devil D against the Blue Devil O. When your own players are going against each other, how do you evaluate? Coach Cut explains.

Coach K's Tie Raises Money for Cerebral Palsy

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wore a tie that was named after him--The Coach K Tie--during the season, to help raise money for a charity that uses the money from neckwear to help provide bicycles for children who suffer from cerebral palsy.

Duke's Alex O'Connell To Transfer To Creighton

Alex O'Connell announced he's leaving Duke for Creighton, where he hopes to "show what I'm truly capable of." Read more

Coach K: 20-Game Schedule Hurt ACC, "Because People Scheduled wrong"

The ACC played a 20-game conference season for the first time, and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski thinks it hurt the league, "Because people scheduled wrong." Read more

Coronavirus has college football season, NCAA future up in air

College football programs around the country are quietly looking at contingency plans, in case football season is delayed or cancelled. Read more

Coronavirus and Sports: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

The NCAA gave spring sport athletes an extra year of eligibility, but in order for schools to have enough money to bring them back to use it, college football could be critical. Read more

Cassius Stanley Leaves Duke for NBA Draft

Duke freshman Cassius Stanley will leave after one year to enter the NBA Draft, joining a long list of Duke one-and-dones. Read more

